NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears will work second-round OT Teven Jenkins at both left and right tackle in practice as he comes back from injured reserve. Although Jenkins played predominantly on the right side in college, he has told the Bears coaching staff he now feels better suited to the left side. (Chris Emma)

Chicago is 3-6 and has dropped four straight, but WR Darnell Mooney struck an optimistic tone: "11-6 sounds really, really good. We can do it. There's nothing in front of us that we can't handle, so we just gotta go out there and do it." (Alex Shapiro)

Lions

Lions first-round OT Penei Sewell loved the team’s game plan, mostly because it involved a heavy dose of the run and fewer repetitions against him in pass protection against Steelers All-Pro LB T.J. Watt.

“As an O-lineman,” Sewell said, via DetroitNews.com. “I love a game plan that’s going forward more than backwards.”

Detroit ran the ball 39 times and passed 25, something that the team planned to do coming into the game with the weather and the return of OT Taylor Decker.

“We knew coming in what the game plan was, we knew what the weather was going to be like,” Sewell said. “What you guys saw, we expected, and we just grind it out from there. Just a play at a time, get as much yardage as possible, and just focus on the next play.”

Sewell said he felt really comfortable switching back to the right side of the offensive line, a transition that many players in the league have struggled with including Sewell earlier this season.

“It felt real comfortable,” Sewell said. “It was really a testament to all that work that happened in training camp, when I was getting comfortable with that position, and also, playing left tackle kind of helped with the transition, weirdly. Having those first eight games (under) my belt helped tremendously. I know the speed of the game and everything that comes along with an NFL game.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell was also excited to get Decker back. Not only did it provide a boost to the team’s offensive line, it also allowed them to use a package with OT Matt Nelson staying on the field as a jumbo tight end.

“Getting Decker back was two-fold,” Campbell said. “Number one, the player that he is. But also, to be able to have Nelson going in to play our jumbo tight end, he’s outstanding, man. He’s a good football player. He’s done a good job for us as tackle all year, and man, I thought he stepped in and … he did a really, really good job.”

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said his toe injury isn’t an issue: “A little painful, I think I’ll be OK.” (Pro Football Talk)

said his toe injury isn’t an issue: “A little painful, I think I’ll be OK.” (Pro Football Talk) Packers HC Matt LaFleur is hopeful LB Za’Darius Smith will be able to return this season. “We’re certainly hopeful. We know that nothing’s guaranteed there.” (Matt Schneidman)