NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Bears WR Allen Robinson said he lost 10 pounds while on the COVID list due to his bout with the virus. (Patrick Finley)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell didn’t rule out the possibility of QB Jared Goff as a long-term solution at quarterback, though he also didn’t offer a hearty endorsement necessarily: “Yeah, I mean I don’t see why not. He’s playing pretty good ball now.” (Justin Rogers)
- Lions promoted LB Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed LB Josh Woods on injured reserve.
- Lions placed TE Brock Wright on the COVID-19 list.
- Lions activated DE Jashon Cornell from the non-football injury list.
- Lions signed TE Jared Pinkney off of the Rams’ practice squad.
- Lions signed WR Juwan Green and TE Ross Travis to their practice squad.
- Lions released CB Chris Williamson from their practice squad.
Packers
- Per the Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia, people around the league have taken note of how the temperature has lowered between Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and the team. It’s led to speculation that 2021 might not end up being his final year in Green Bay but one exec isn’t sure: “Clearly, Rodgers seems happy, but I don’t see Aaron Rodgers tucking his tail between his legs and saying, ‘You know what, I’m good.’ That doesn’t seem like him.”
- The Packers hosted free agent RB Kerrith Whyte for a visit on Monday. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Packers worked out free agent WR Devonte Dedmon on Monday. (Wilson)
- Packers placed LB Oren Burks and TE Marcedes Lewis on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!