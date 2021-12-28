Packers Place TE Marcedes Lewis & LB Oren Burks On COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve placed LB Oren Burks and TE Marcedes Lewis on the COVID-19 list.

Lewis, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released a few years ago.

The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract this past March.

In 2021, Lewis has appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught 23 passes for 214 yards receiving and no touchdowns.