Packers Place TE Marcedes Lewis & LB Oren Burks On COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve placed LB Oren Burks and TE Marcedes Lewis on the COVID-19 list.
Lewis, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released a few years ago.
The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract this past March.
In 2021, Lewis has appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught 23 passes for 214 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!