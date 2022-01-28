NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Geoff Mosher reports that Bears GM Ryan Poles is expected to target Eagles director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for a front-office job.
- Brad Biggs reports that Chicago is believed to be “zeroing in on” Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia as their next special teams coordinator. Bisaccia is currently a candidate for the Raiders’ vacant Head Coaching job. If he is passed over, he could join the Bears’ staff.
- Jeremy Fowler reports that Colts LB coach Dave Borgonzi is expected to join the Bears staff under HC Matt Eberflus.
Lions
- Lions GM Brad Holmes told reporters that the Panthers did have interest in QB Matthew Stafford before he was traded to the Rams: “He was very cooperative in the process.” (Eric Woodyard)
Holmes also commented on getting to observe things at the Senior Bowl: “We’re gonna take advantage of this opportunity. Every phase is very critical of our process but this piece of the puzzle just has a little bit more firepower due to the unique opportunity to be so hands-on with these guys.” (Woodyard)
Packers
Packers HC Matt LaFleur said the team can create cap space to bring back important players.
“There’s ways to move money and to make sure that we get the bulk of our key contributors back,” LaFleur said, via Packers.com. “Are there absolutely going to be some tough decisions? No doubt about it. But I’m really confident in Russ’ ability and Gutey’s ability and us collectively to figure out a way to do this thing.”
LaFleur specifically said they want to bring back WR Davante Adams.
“Yeah, I sat down with ‘Tae for a while today, as well,” LaFleur said, via NFL.com. “We kind of talked everything through and, again, another guy that we’re hopeful that we can come to an agreement with and, obviously, he’s done so much on the field, but I think it’s still the stuff that you all don’t get to see within the meeting room, with how he talks to his teammates, with how he sets a standard for everybody, there’s a reason he was voted a captain, rightfully so. He earned that.
“I told him that he’s definitely earned the respect of not only his teammates but all of his coaches, as well, and I think everybody in this organization. Just his ability to compartmentalize his own situation and go out there and compete at the level he did each and every week, putting himself out there, obviously, in a contract year and just bringing it and playing at the highest of levels. He’s the best receiver in the league.”
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be paid a “sneaky-big” amount, as he’s a pending free agent and his level of speed is often a hot commodity.
