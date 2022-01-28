NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said the team can create cap space to bring back important players.

“There’s ways to move money and to make sure that we get the bulk of our key contributors back,” LaFleur said, via Packers.com. “Are there absolutely going to be some tough decisions? No doubt about it. But I’m really confident in Russ’ ability and Gutey’s ability and us collectively to figure out a way to do this thing.”

LaFleur specifically said they want to bring back WR Davante Adams.

“Yeah, I sat down with ‘Tae for a while today, as well,” LaFleur said, via NFL.com. “We kind of talked everything through and, again, another guy that we’re hopeful that we can come to an agreement with and, obviously, he’s done so much on the field, but I think it’s still the stuff that you all don’t get to see within the meeting room, with how he talks to his teammates, with how he sets a standard for everybody, there’s a reason he was voted a captain, rightfully so. He earned that.