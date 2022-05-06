NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears’ third-round WR Velus Jones doesn’t view being drafted at 25-years old as a disadvantage and is prepared to “establish a role” on the team: “It is a benefit because I’m coming in with maturity. Now that I’m older, I realize what’s at stake. … I’m ready to establish a role to help this team win games.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Bears GM Ryan Poles said that they are fully committed to QB Justin Fields : "We're all in on Justin. I believe in Justin. Our coaches believe in Justin. Like I said from the beginning, we're going to set him up to succeed." (Courtney Cronin)

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said OC Luke Getsy has a "big plan" for Jones: "He's got a big plan for him. He's going to look at his skillset and then we'll expand that role." (Courtney Cronin)

Eberflus said they plan on moving Jones around to multiple positions: "Let's see what he can do moving him around to different spots and getting him the ball because he is an explosive athlete." (Courtney Cronin)

Eberflus called second-round S Jaquan Brisker an “old school safety” due to his hard-hitting ability: “The hitting is there. The old term that a lot of my mentors used to use is quickness, instincts and striking ability, and that’s what he has. Those things still are true today as they were years ago.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions’ first-round WR Jameson Williams believes the organization traded up for him due to his ability as a playmaker and hopes to make an impact following his rehab from a torn ACL: “I’m looking forward to it, for real. Football, it’s what I do… They traded up for a reason, trusted me and my playmaking ability. We gonna put everything together after my rehab and we’re gonna show the world.” (Chris Burke)

Aaron Wilson reports that the Lions invited Grand Valley State WR Hunter Rison to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is excited about the addition of WR Romeo Doubs, and called him an experienced and polished player.

“Romeo, a guy that has been productive pretty much his entire time in college. (Area scout) Luke Benuska and (national scout) Sam Seale, our West Coast guys, really liked him from the beginning. It’s easy to see why,” Gutekunst said, via Packers Wire.

Gutekunst also noted that in addition to his NFL-readiness, Doubs also has a great combination of length and speed.

“He’s got length, he’s really fast, he’s a big-time playmaker and he’s done it for multiple years at Nevada,” Gutekunst said. “He’s probably one of the more polished players coming out of college just because of his experience. We’re excited to see what he can do.”

Packers director of player personnel Jon Sullivan feels that Doubs is excellent value where the team selected him.

“We liked his play speed. We thought he played fast on tape. He’s a fairly big kid…we thought he was very intriguing,” Sullivan said. “Good value where we got him.”