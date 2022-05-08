NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones will be 25 when his rookie season begins, yet he sees it as something beneficial rather than something detrimental.

“It is a benefit because I am coming in with maturity,” Jones said, via BearsWire.com. “I’m all about my business. I was young, but now that I’m older, you know, I realize what’s at stake. This is the best job in the world. Like I said before, they are getting a guy that’s mature and don’t care much about partying, that’s coming in ready to establish a role on this team to help us win games. Definitely, my mind is screwed on right. They are definitely getting a mature guy that’s all about his business and is going to help this team in any way possible.”

Bears OC Luke Getsy on what he wants to see from QB Justin Fields during training camps: “There’s a lot. We’re working through this thing step by step. In order to master our craft we have to be able to master each step. We’re staying on track. I think, if anything, he’s ahead of pace” (Courtney Cronin)

Getsy on what he has already seen from Fields this offseason: "I've been super impressed with him. I really have. There's no one in this building that works harder than him. There's no one that cares more than him. We're off to a great start. He's really accepted this challenge." (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

Albert Brees of Sports Illustrated reports that the Lions would have drafted Georgia DL Travon Walker if Aidan Hutchinson went first overall to the Jaguars: “Had the Jaguars taken Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick, I’m told that the Lions’ pick at 2 would have been Georgia edge Travon Walker. No word on whether or not the card would’ve gone in as quick as it did on Hutchinson, though.”

Packers

The Packers have a clear type when it comes to drafting offensive linemen and it’s one that’s been highly successful for them. Green Bay loves to take players who played tackle in college even if they don’t project to that position in the pros. The athleticism translates no matter where they play, and the added benefit is they have someone who can play tackle in a pinch. Third-round OL Sean Rhyan fits that mold, though he’s not ready to give up on calling himself a tackle quite yet.

“I put on film three years at tackle,” Rhyan said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “I went up against some pretty good D-ends, I would say, and held my own. I believe they think I could do this in the league. I’m going to play wherever best fits and wherever I kind of slide in at. I’m ready to play both guard and tackle, and we’ll see when the season rolls around where I’m playing at. I’m pretty agile. I got really good hand placement, which is sometimes better than bigger arms because hand placement wins and angles win, especially on the O-line. I think that’s why I’ve been effective and will still be effective.”