NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy commented on what the team’s offense could look like in 2022 and added his thoughts on some of the players he is excited to work with during the offseason, including QB Justin Fields and TE Cole Kmet.

“I’ve been super impressed with him. I really have,” Getsy said of Fields via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “There’s no one in this building that works harder than him. There’s no one that cares more than him. We’re off to a great start. He’s really accepted this challenge. We’re asking a lot of him to learn a lot of new things. He’s been a pleasure to work with. I was raised on that — that the play caller and the quarterback have to have a great relationship, and that’s important. We have to be on the same page, always. That’s where I’ve felt like he’s grown, is he’s communicating with me so well now, things that he’s feeling, things that he sees and so that part of it has just been tremendous, for a young guy to be able to do that. These three or four months that we’ve been together, it’s been a lot of fun.”

And while the Bears’ offensive weapons have been the subject of a lot of scorn, Getsy says not to sleep on Kmet at tight end.

“I’ve been very impressed with Cole,” Getsy said. “Again that mindset that we’re trying to set, he’s been a great example of that as well. And you go back to that thing we talked about before, just the ability, the flexibility as a player, I think he has all that stuff. So I’m excited to see him have a bunch of different roles in our offense. Some players that are out there they’re kind of like this is what they do well. But I think the more guys that you can get in a system that can do a bunch of different things, the more success you’re going to have and I think Cole is one of those guys.”

Lions

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs wrote on Twitter that he’ll be recovered from a torn ACL “sooner” than expected: “My setback was a blessings, I overcame what was sent to destroy me!!! I’ll be back sooner than you think, stronger than ever.”

wrote on Twitter that he’ll be recovered from a torn ACL “sooner” than expected: “My setback was a blessings, I overcame what was sent to destroy me!!! I’ll be back sooner than you think, stronger than ever.” Lions CB Amani Oruwariye on the possibility of signing a long-term deal with the Lions: “Absolutely. I love Detroit, I love being here, I love everything it’s given me. … Ideally, that’s where I want to be at.” (Chris Burke)

on the possibility of signing a long-term deal with the Lions: “Absolutely. I love Detroit, I love being here, I love everything it’s given me. … Ideally, that’s where I want to be at.” (Chris Burke) Lions’ WR DJ Chark spoke about his first impressions of OC Ben Johnson ‘s scheme: “It’s pretty impressive. It’s a lot of the staples – I’ve had four different coordinators in my four years – but it’s a lot of variations of those staple plays that are pretty cool, that I haven’t necessarily seen.” (Burke)

spoke about his first impressions of OC ‘s scheme: “It’s pretty impressive. It’s a lot of the staples – I’ve had four different coordinators in my four years – but it’s a lot of variations of those staple plays that are pretty cool, that I haven’t necessarily seen.” (Burke) Chark is hoping to show off his run-after-catch skills with a versatile route package in the Lions’ offense for 2022. (Tim Twentyman)

Packers

Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show that he could see the Packers accepting a second- or third-round pick in exchange for QB Jordan Love : “I’m sure the Packers would take a 2nd or maybe a 3rd rounder for Jordan Love.”

: “I’m sure the Packers would take a 2nd or maybe a 3rd rounder for Jordan Love.” Rapoport thinks the Packers would sign a veteran backup if they look to deal Love, but adds that Green Bay hasn’t received enough value from any interested teams.

According to Packers.com, 12 coaches will be joining HC Matt LaFleur‘s staff via the Bill Walsh Coaching Diversity Fellowship for the next two months, including John Shaw (assistant strength coach, Arizona), Akeem Dent (former NFL player), Chuka Ndulue (defensive line, New Mexico State), Jayden Everett (running backs, Tulsa), DP Eyman (analyst, Mississippi), Noah Pauley (wide receivers, North Dakota State), Julian Campenni (defensive run game coordinator/defensive line, Bowling Green), Terrell Rouse (co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach, William Patterson University), Buddha Williams (defensive line, Colorado State), Qamar Acres (offensive line, Nichols College), T.J. Graham (former NFL player) and Craig Stutzmann (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks, Dixie State).