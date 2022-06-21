NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

According to ChicagoBears.com, the team is adding eight new staff members, including scouts Reese Hicks , Tom Bradway and Ryan Cavanaugh .

, and . The team is also hiring Blair Hitchcock as director of sports nutrition, A.J. Lamb as a sports scientist, Krithi Chandrakasan as director of football analytics, Ryan Hubley as a football systems developer and Sean Magee as chief of staff.

Lions

Lions LBs coach Kelvin Sheppard had high praise of LB Derrick Barnes and thinks he’s “completely bought in” to their system.

“I’m even more excited about (Barnes) right now,” Sheppard said via USA Today’s Jeff Risdon. “He’s done everything and more that I have asked. He has completely bought in.”

Sheppard believes Barnes has always been a productive player.

“A lot of people around the building say they see a new guy. I see the guy I always thought was there,” Sheppard said.

Packers

Packers DE Rashan Gary is excited about what DL Jarran Reed can bring to Green Bay’s group of pass rushers this year.

“When I saw we signed Jarran Reed, it was a big smile on my face,” Gary said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “Just knowing our abilities and knowing our capabilities as a unit. There were flashes going through mandatory minicamp and some of the OTAs that we had a chance to rush together. It’s going to be scary.”