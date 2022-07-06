NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Per Pro Football Talk, a Chicago mayoral committee will recommend the city consider placing a dome over Soldier Field, which could cost between $400 million and $1.5 billion.

Other possibilities include upgrading the stadium, rebuilding specific parts of the stadium and selling the naming rights.

The Bears have entered into a purchase agreement for land in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which has been speculated as a potential stadium location. However, the deal will not close until next year.

Lions

PFF’s Doug Kyed writes the Lions should consider signing veteran CB Janoris Jenkins given Jeff Okudah is coming off of a torn Achilles and Jerry Jacobs sustained a torn ACL last year.

Packers

The Packers are moving Rico Gafford to cornerback and having him learn the defensive playbook after signing free agent WR Sammy Watkins and several others via the draft.

“No, I didn’t know I was going to corner,” Gafford told Bill Huber of SI.com. “We showed up for offseason workouts, and I was with the receivers, with the offense. I was learning the playbook, doing routes on air and going over certain plays and all that stuff.”

“After the draft, Coach LaFleur came up to me and was like, ‘It would be in your best interests to go back to corner. You’ll probably have a better chance of making this team,’” Gafford added. “He told me straight up, ‘We love the things that you’re doing right now. You’re showing us a lot and we see that you can play.’”