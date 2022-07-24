NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Bears G Dakota Dozier recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and will now look to play during the 2023 season.
- Dozier was carted off of the practice field last month during the team’s mandatory minicamp.
Lions
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Lions have hired former Ohio State and Saints QB J.T. Barrett as an offensive assistant.
- ESPN and Pro Football Focus listed Lions DT Alim McNeill as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season.
- They point out McNeill played his best at the end of the season and the arrow seems to be pointed up with a full offseason to develop in an NFL strength and conditioning program.
Packers
- The Green Bay Packers announced several promotions including Jon-Eric Sullivan to vice president of player personnel, Bryan “Flea” Engel to director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer, Chris Gaines to college scout, Sean Linton to college scout, and Nate Weir to associate athletic trainer and director of rehabilitation. (Matt Schneidman)
- Team President Mark Murphy told the press that the Packers will bid to host the 2025 and 2027 NFL Drafts and had also bid on the 2024 draft which will be held in Detroit. (Daniel Kaplan)
- The Packers also reported an operating income of $77.7 million on revenue of $579 million at the end of the fiscal year, which is an increase of $38.8 million from last year’s pandemic-effected total of $371.1 million. (Kaplan)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!