NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears RB David Montgomery was not a fan of being ranked the 19th best running back in the league by Pro Football Focus.

“I take everything personal,” Montgomery said, via BearsWire.com. “It’s just like, you see lists; I see them too. Knowing that I definitely have a child on the way puts things in other perspectives as well to tell myself: ‘You gotta go harder. It’s not enough. It never will be enough. And the moment that it is enough, it still won’t be enough.’ I’m out here to not prove anybody wrong but prove stuff right to myself.”

Montgomery also spoke about his upcoming contract situation.

“If you know much about me, I’m not really paying too much (attention) about a contract, because I’m a firm believer that God’s gonna take care of whatever he’s supposed to take care of when he’s going to,” Montgomery said. “It’s gonna happen when it does.”

Lions

Lions RT Penei Sewell looked like the best player on the field in Detroit’s first day in pads, resembling the player at Oregon in 2019 who some people thought could be a candidate to go No. 1 in the draft. Sewell didn’t have a bad rookie season, in fact it was pretty good given he didn’t play at all in 2020, but he says he feels much more acclimated to the league entering Year 2.

“I’m more comfortable. I know the system,” Sewell said via the Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner. “I know V (Halapoulivaati Vaitai), I know Jonah (Jackson), I know Deck (Taylor Decker), I know Frank (Ragnow). That chemistry, it just makes my job way easier out there. I know what to expect, the speed feels slower — everything isn’t coming at me a thousand miles an hour. It feels like normal speed. And I like it.”

PFF’s Doug Kyed says Lions CB Jerry Jacobs is cautiously optimistic about being ready to play by Week 1. He tore his ACL last December.

is cautiously optimistic about being ready to play by Week 1. He tore his ACL last December. New Lions RB Justin Jackson was added due to the injury to RB Greg Bell, according to HC Dan Campbell. Campbell added Bell will be out for a bit as he undergoes testing on his back and hip. (Justin Rogers)

Packers

Packers OLB Rashan Gary is working on his leadership role with the team after posting a nine-sack season in 2021.

“It’s kinda crazy,” Gary said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I had great examples in front of me, so when rookies ask me questions — like just now I was having a talk with 55, ‘J.J.’ (Enagbare), and he was asking about practice and what he can do to show his talents and everything. I’m like, ‘Do everything that you’ve been doing, man. You’re hungry for knowledge and you’re getting better day by day. You’re not making the same mistake.’ So, you know, I’m just naturally doing what I normally do from when I was at Michigan to now. I’m just fully comfortable now.” Packers HC Matt LaFleur is excited about what Gary can bring to the defense. “Rashan is a tone-setter, and I think you guys see that each and every day,” LaFleur said. “He’s got the capability of wrecking practice. He probably would have had four sacks (Thursday). He’s just relentless. He plays with a great motor and energy, and I think it rubs off on everybody. He makes everybody around him better.” LaFleur said WR Sammy Watkins will see his workload will increase every day as the team monitors him for any potential setbacks. (Bill Huber)

will see his workload will increase every day as the team monitors him for any potential setbacks. (Bill Huber) LaFleur mentioned the team will consider playing their starters more in the preseason after their 2021 Week 1 loss to the Saints. (Matt Schneidman)