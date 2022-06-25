NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Rashan Gary

Bears

The Chicago Bears issued a statement regarding LB Matthew Adams‘ recent arrest for possession of a firearm: “Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears Linebacker Matthew Adams. We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time.” (Courtney Cronin)

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry writes that Bears LB Roquan Smith has a case to hit the top of the linebacker market set by Colts LB Darius Leonard at $19.7 million a year.

Packers

Packers OLB Rashan Gary‘s goal is to become the best player at his position and help Green Bay win a Super Bowl.

“I want to be the best at my position,” Gary said, via Bill Huber of FanNation. “When you say things like that, that’s where I want to be able to be top of the categories and things. But my No. 1 thing is bringing a ring back. So, I’m not really into all that, how people are looking at me. I’m into whatever I’ve got to do for this team so we can bring back the ring.”

Gary said he’s been working with OLBs coach Jason Rebrovich and is helping bring along the younger players on the roster.

“I’m just here trying to get better. We’re getting closer to the season so I’m here working with my outside linebacker coach and trying to bring the team together as we can. Got a lot of young pieces here. I want to make sure that they know the importance of building a championship team. We don’t have time to correct things. We’ve got to hit it full speed. So, I’m happy to be here so I can push the young guys, but I’m just here to get better for myself and better for this team.”

Gary, who is entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract, said it’s his “dream” to receive an extension from the organization.

“That would be my dream. That would be my dream. But I’ve got to keep my head down and work and not look too far ahead or all this talk is just talk.”