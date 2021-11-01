NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the NFL fined Bears DT Bilal Nichols $10,815 for unnecessary roughness last week.

Veteran Bears DT Akiem Hicks when asked about first-round QB Justin Fields: "I'm gonna start it off with 'I'm not a quarterback analyst,' but I will say this: He's elite, like it's fun to watch. I remember a play where he made like a little spin move and then he took off for another 10 years." (Kevin Fishbain)

Lions

It looked like the Lions might have an opportunity to notch their first win of the season when they hosted the reeling Eagles at home on Sunday. Instead, it was the Eagles who came away with a momentum boost and a 44-6 win in which the Lions never looked even close to competitive. New Lions HC Dan Campbell‘s group has pushed some good teams this year but remains winless, including laying two massive eggs in the past three weeks.

“The coaches can’t want it more than the players,” Lions DL Michael Brockers said via the Athletic’s Chris Burke. “We have to want it more than the coaches. … Look (at) yourself in the mirror — each one of these players — and want to be better for your brothers. Want to be better for the organization. Want to be better for the city of Detroit.”

Packers

Sources tell SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano the Saints and the Packers are among the teams shopping for wide receiver help before Tuesday, with Jets WRs Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims potentially on the shopping list.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur is hoping WR Davante Adams and DC Joe Barry return on Thursday. (Bill Huber)

LaFleur said OLB Za'Darius Smith has returned to Green Bay but hasn't started rehab yet: "It was great to see him back in the building. He had a big smile on his face, and it seemed like he's in a good frame of mind." (Ryan Wood)

LaFleur thinks TE Robert Tonyan will return to normal from his torn ACL: "I know it's just a little blip on the radar for him. He'll be back, he'll be stronger, he'll be better." (Wood)

LaFleur trusts GM Brian Gutekunst to handle the trade deadline properly: "If the right opportunity presents itself, I think that's something we can be involved with. I know Gutey and his staff are working very hard to find something. It just depends on whether the right opportunity exists." (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said he was responsible for mismanaging the timeouts at the end of the game.

“Yeah, I screwed up,” Zimmer said, via NFL.com. “I forgot that I called one. Somebody yelled at me. I knew the play they were running. Really the same play they hit down the middle against us for the long touchdown. So somebody said, ‘Call timeout.’ I did. The official wasn’t supposed to grant it. They’re supposed to not grant it. Anyway, it’s not his fault. So (we) ended up getting a five-yard penalty.”