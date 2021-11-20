NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy said that LB Khalil Mack did his best to try and return, but ultimately was unable to go and now finds himself on injured reserve as he plans to undergo a foot surgery that will require him to miss the remainder of the season.

“With him, it’s been the last several weeks just trying to get right. We did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him,” Nagy said, via NFL.com. “He’s put in a lot of time and energy in trying to get back and see where things are at. But this is where we’re at. I know he’s frustrated because he’s such a competitor but this is the best thing for him and the best situation to be able to help him out and get it fixed.”

The Chicago Bears announced that RB Damien Williams (calf) is listed as doubtful for their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Lions

Lions’ backup QB Tim Boyle said he’s “ready to go” if he’s called upon to start Week 11 given Jared Goff is dealing with an oblique injury.

“Having the one reps all week really is so valuable for getting yourself ready physically to play,” Boyle said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Cause when you’re kind of a backup and you’re sitting back there, you can kind of take the mental reps but physically doing it and feeling it out, seeing a defense is so valuable. So yeah, I feel great. Hand’s 100%, legs feel good, arm feels good. So I’m ready to go.”

Boyle added that he never “envisioned myself” as a starting quarterback in the NFL after struggling during his college career at UConn and Eastern Kentucky.

“I don’t really think I envisioned myself starting in the NFL,” Boyle said. “It was always a dream. You don’t really think about it until it happens. Yeah, you think about all the ups and downs. You’re playing youth football and it’s fun and it’s exciting, then it’s middle school, it’s fun, exciting, it’s a game, it’s a sport. Then high school, it’s a little more competitive and you’re a good high school player. Then my specific journey, it’s college and I struggled.”

Lions’ HC Dan Campbell said Boyle is feeling confident even after suffering a broken thumb during the preseason.

“He lacks zero confidence, I can tell you that,” Campbell said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “He’s got plenty of confidence. That’s a good thing, but it can also … you know what I mean. I know this, we have to be smart with him and let him work into a rhythm.”

Packers

Packers K Mason Crosby mentioned that there have been some “growing pains” this season after switching long snapper and holder: “There’s just some growing pains sometimes.” (Matt Schneidman)

Crosby believes it's his responsibility to convert field goals: "It all starts with me. I gotta make kicks when my number is called." (Matt Schneidman)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said their field-goal struggles won’t make them more likely to go for it on fourth downs and they generally try to convert short-yardage situations: “I think a lot of times on fourth-and-2, we go for it anyways.” (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Packers WR Davante Adams had high praise of Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ahead of their Week 11 matchup.

“I see a six-year vet when I watch him play,” Adams said, via the team’s official Youtube. “He reminds me of, I don’t even know how to, I haven’t seen anybody come in in a while and play like the way that he’s playing right now. He really strikes me as somebody that has it figured out, whatever that means. ‘Cause I wasn’t playing that fast in my first and second year.”

Adams reiterated that Jefferson plays like a seasoned veteran.

“Last year, he already looked like he’d been playing for four years at that point, so he’s kind of aging like a dog right now and I mean in its purest form because he’s a dog out there and I respect what he’s doing and it’s really fun to watch. I truly hope that it doesn’t look like what’s it’s been looking like the last couple weeks against us, but it’s definitely fun to watch.”

Vikings’ Patrick Peterson is hoping to make his return against Green Bay after what he describes as a “miserable” stint on injured reserve. These were the first three games Peterson has missed due to injury in his career. ( CBis hoping to make his return against Green Bay after what he describes as a “miserable” stint on injured reserve. These were the first three games Peterson has missed due to injury in his career. ( Chris Tomasson

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer is unsure if CB Patrick Peterson (hamstring) will be activated from the injured reserve in time for Week 11 but added that he had a “good week” of practice: “I don’t know. We’ll see. He had a good week.” (Chris Tomasson)