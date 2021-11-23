NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy has allegedly lost complete control of the locker room and a large number of players want him gone. “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone,” a source told Jordan Schultz.

has allegedly lost complete control of the locker room and a large number of players want him gone. “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone,” a source told Jordan Schultz. However, Schultz points out the Bears have never fired a coach during the season in their 101-year franchise history.

Patch.com’s Mark Konkol reported the Bears have informed Nagy that Thursday’s game against the Lions will be his last game. It’s worth pointing out Konkol does not cover the team regularly, if at all, though he has won a Pulitzer for local news reporting in Chicago.

Nagy refuted that report in his weekly media session on Tuesday: “That is not accurate. I had great communication with ownership. … I have not had any discussions.” (Adam Beasley)

Nagy mentioned he can’t focus on outside noise as momentum seems to be building for him to lose his job: “I understand the media world and the social media world. … You can’t focus on that. You have to stay focused on what you do every day.” (Beasley)

Nagy added all he can do is worry about this week’s game: “My focus right now is on these players and Detroit.” (Beasley)

Nagy confirmed Bears QB Andy Dalton will start Thursday. (Kevin Fishbain)

will start Thursday. (Kevin Fishbain) Bears ST coach Chris Tabor didn’t want to address the report that Nagy will be fired this week. Tabor would be the strongest candidate to be the interim head coach: “I don’t know anything about that report. And reports are just reports to me. I have a job to do. So I’m going to stick to that job.” (Dan Weiderer)

Lions

After going through an extensive throwing session on Monday, Lions QB Jared Goff still has a chance to suit up on Thursday, according to HC Dan Campbell. Backup QB Tim Boyle is also still preparing as if he will be the starter for the second straight game.

“He felt better today, so we’re going to see where he can go,” Campbell said, via Detroit Free Press. “He gave a couple walk-through reps and Tim (is) still preparing so we’ll see where we’re at.”

Goff went through a practice session with simulated throws from the pocket as well as on the move.

“We weren’t just playing catch like out in the backyard since it’s Thanksgiving week,” Campbell said. “We tested him. It wasn’t like, we didn’t go 40 plays or 50 throws, but yet it was enough to see how he felt, did he have some whip on the ball, what was his comfort level and it was enough to give him some reps today for sure.”

On Tuesday, Campbell gave Goff a “60 percent chance of being 50-50” to play Thursday against the Bears. (Justin Rogers)

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said his toe issue is mainly on his pinky toe. (Bill Huber)

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said he knew he had to play a big role to beat Green Bay.

“I was telling them I’m not leaving today without getting in the end zone,” Jefferson said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “So, glad I got in there twice. I’ve been telling them to just throw it up to any one of us. We’re confident enough to make the catch, make a big play for the team, and I feel like we made a lot of those today.”

Jefferson added he aims to have the same impact WR Randy Moss had in Minnesota.

“That’s the same type of mindset that I have, just trying to be a legend,” Jefferson said. “Trying to make big plays. Why not carry after him? He’s one of the best in the game. I just love playing the game, love the rivalry and love these intense big games.”