NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as a coaching candidate to watch should the Bears make a change. He believes the interest would be mutual.

as a coaching candidate to watch should the Bears make a change. He believes the interest would be mutual. Bears offensive analyst Tom Herman said that he is not interested in any college head coaching or coordinator jobs and his preference is to stay in the NFL. (Andy Staples)

said that he is not interested in any college head coaching or coordinator jobs and his preference is to stay in the NFL. (Andy Staples) Bears HC Matt Nagy doesn’t expect LB Roquan Smith (hamstring) to be placed on injured reserve. (Brad Biggs)

doesn’t expect LB (hamstring) to be placed on injured reserve. (Brad Biggs) Nagy said QB Andy Dalton got the first-team reps at Wednesday’s practice. (Biggs)

got the first-team reps at Wednesday’s practice. (Biggs) Nagy mentioned first-round QB Justin Fields (ribs) returned to Wednesday’s practice. (Adam Jahns)

Lions

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Lions RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) could miss multiple weeks with his injury after spraining his AC joint and they will be “cautious” with his return.

(shoulder) could miss multiple weeks with his injury after spraining his AC joint and they will be “cautious” with his return. Lions HC Dan Campbell said they are going to “lean on” RB Jamaal Williams in Week 13, while RBs Godwin Igwebuike and seventh-round rookie Jermar Jefferson will also get playing time: “Certainly, we’re gonna lean on Jamaal quite a bit, but we’re gonna use Godwin, we’re gonna use Jefferson. That’s part of the plan. They’re all gonna be able to play.” (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers RB Aaron Jones returned a game sooner than many expected after a scary-looking knee injury two weeks ago. But Green Bay wisely put more of the load on RB AJ Dillon‘s broad shoulders against the Rams. Dillon finished the day with 20 carries to close out the win and he’s caught 11 passes the past two weeks. He credited Jones and former teammate Jamaal Williams for helping him be ready for this opportunity.

“Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams both took me under their wing,” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And I communicate with them all the time. And obviously, Aaron, I see every day, but they’re like my big brothers. I can go to them with anything, whether it’s on the field, off the field. It’s just genuine, about trying to make each other better. And when you make somebody else better, you’re also pushing yourself. So, like I said, great family culture.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said first-round OT Christian Darrisaw has an ankle injury and his status is undetermined for Week 13. (Chris Tomasson)

said first-round OT has an ankle injury and his status is undetermined for Week 13. (Chris Tomasson) Vikings designated DT Michael Pierce to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR) Vikings placed WR Olabisi Johnson on the COVID-19 list.