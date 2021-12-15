NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- The Athletic’s Adam Jahns writes that the word is the Bears’ potential general manager opening is viewed as an attractive job due to the solid core of young players the team has assembled.
Lions
- Lions OT Tyrell Crosby announced on Twitter that he successfully underwent surgery on his injured back: “Nothing gonna stop me from smiling! Finally on the road to recovery.”
- Dave Birkett notes Crosby’s back injury was misdiagnosed back in training camp.
- Should the Lions receive the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports that Detroit currently likes Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux for the top selection.
Packers
- Former NFL GM Scott Pioli highlights Packers defensive passing game coordinator Jerry Gray as a compelling candidate who deserves to receive interest for a head coaching job.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano still see 2021 being Packers QB Aaron Rodgers‘ final year in Green Bay. Fowler does say he thinks the door is still open to an extension.
- ESPN’s Dianna Russini adds she gets the sense from talking to her league sources that Rodgers is going to leave, regardless of if Green Bay wins the Super Bowl.
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry says, according to his sources, Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell was asking for $10 million a year as a free agent, but signed with the Packers in June for $2 million on a one-year deal after finding no takers.
- Rodgers said playing through his toe injury is mainly pain management, but it won’t be an issue: “I’m not going to practice a lot.” (Tom Silverstein)
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that GM Brian Gutekunst and their front office are searching through practice squads and free agents for potential starters on their special teams unit. (Tom Silverstein)
- The Packers worked out WR Josh Malone. Green Bay ended up signing him to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
- Ben Goessling reports that Vikings’ senior defensive assistant Paul Guenther tested positive for COVID-19 and could be at risk of missing Week 15.
- Vikings RB Alexander Mattison will miss next Monday’s game at Chicago after testing positive for COVID-19. He is out for a mandatory 10 days, indicating he’s not vaccinated. (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said the team has liked new RB Wayne Gallman for a while: “He’s a guy we liked coming out of college and he’s had a quite a few carries in the league.” (Tomasson)
