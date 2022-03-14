NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- The Bears have hired Trey Koziol as co-director of player personnel. (Kevin Fishbain)
Lions
- Lions QB Tim Boyle‘s one-year, $2 million deal includes a $750,000 signing bonus, a $1.25 million base salary ($1 million of it guaranteed), and a $500,000 playtime incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
Packers
- The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman reports Packers CB Jaire Alexander wants to be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL on his next deal, topping Rams CB Jalen Ramsey‘s $20 million a year.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Packers OLB Preston Smith‘s four-year, $52.5 million extension includes a $12 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.14 million, $2 million, $5.7 million, $12 million and $12.6 million, and a $7.5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2023 league year.
- ESPN’s Rob Demovsky adds Smith has significant per-game active roster bonuses each year, totaling $500,000 (2022), $600,000 (2023), $800,000 (2024), $900,000 (2025) and $1 million (2026).
- There are $150,000 workout bonuses in 2022 and 2023 and $500,000 workout bonuses the final three years, per Demovsky. Smith has $250,000 Pro Bowl escalators each year and up to $3 million in incentives for sacks.
- Wilson reported the team is expected to retain CB Rasul Douglas.
- However, Douglas expressed some skepticism on Twitter on Monday. Bill Huber of SI.com says Green Bay would like to bring Douglas back but there is leaguewide interest.
Vikings
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah revealed that it was a priority for him to get QB Kirk Cousins back with the team in 2022.
“Kirk was one of the first players I called when I joined the Vikings, and it was immediately clear how much he cares about this organization and about winning,” Adofo-Mensah said, via NFL.com. “High-level quarterback play is a prerequisite to building a championship team, and we are confident Kirk will continue along that path.”
Cousins says that he is excited for his return to Minnesota and the chance to play under new HC Kevin O’Connell.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to play for Kevin and could not be more excited about the direction of our team,” Cousins said. “As soon as we return to TCO Performance Center next month, we will begin working toward our collective goal of bringing a championship to Vikings fans.”
