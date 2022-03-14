NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah revealed that it was a priority for him to get QB Kirk Cousins back with the team in 2022.

“Kirk was one of the first players I called when I joined the Vikings, and it was immediately clear how much he cares about this organization and about winning,” Adofo-Mensah said, via NFL.com. “High-level quarterback play is a prerequisite to building a championship team, and we are confident Kirk will continue along that path.”

Cousins says that he is excited for his return to Minnesota and the chance to play under new HC Kevin O’Connell.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to play for Kevin and could not be more excited about the direction of our team,” Cousins said. “As soon as we return to TCO Performance Center next month, we will begin working toward our collective goal of bringing a championship to Vikings fans.”