NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields had a pretty solid preseason debut for his second season with a couple of highlight throws where he stuck in the pocket and delivered the ball down the field. Bears OC Luke Getsy wants to see more of that as it’s a point of emphasis for them in Fields’ development so far.

“Then I think the more he plays this year, the better he’s going to get that feeling,” Getsy said via the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns. “Pocket presence is not an easy thing to teach. But he’s got the toughness and the guts to do it. When you’re evaluating quarterbacks, that’s one of the first things I’m looking for — somebody to have that willingness to stand in there, make your throw with your feet in the ground and get smacked in the jaw. He definitely has that.”

“He’s going through the process that he should be,” Getsy added. “He works his tail off and we work his butt off. You guys see it out there all day long. We hit the footwork all day every day. Game reps is what the kid needs. He’s attacking every day the right way.”

Lions

Lions RB D’Andre Swift told Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com that he has a goal of amassing 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in 2022.

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers commented that their younger receivers must be “way more consistent” in several areas including catching passes and route running. Green Bay will be counting on guys like first-rounder Christian Watson, fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs and 2021 third-rounder Amari Rodgers to step up and give the Packers’ receiving corps more punch in 2022.

“The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent,” Rodgers said, via ProFootballTalk. “A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur talked about his confidence in the team’s young receivers after the comments made by Rodgers: “There’s going to be growing pains, particularly with younger players. The thing is, and I appreciate this about Aaron, is the urgency to get some of this stuff corrected.” ( Ryan Wood

LaFleur on RB AJ Dillon: “There are not too many backs that size with his hands who are true halfbacks. Some fullbacks can do that, but not halfbacks.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Vikings

Vikings second-round Ed Ingram started at right guard in 11-on-11 drills against the 49ers.