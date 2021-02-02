NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Per Adam Caplan, former Eagles DL coach Matt Burke recently interviewed with the Bears for a job on their defensive coaching staff.

Lions

New Lions HC Dan Campbell said he and GM Brad Holmes plan on speaking to impending free-agents WR Kenny Golladay and DE Romeo Okwara, mentioning that he is “interested” in getting deals done for both players.

“Yeah, I would say, first of all, I’ve talked to both of them,” Campbell said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “Brad and I are both going to sit down and we’re going to call those guys together, as one, and just kind of talk through things with them. I would say, man, I’m interested. You know, first and foremost, I want guys that want to be here. I want to make sure first that’s something they really want, they want to be back here and they want to be part of something special. That, to me, is step number one.”

Campbell added that the Lions must also figure out if Golladay and Okwara fit into Detroit’s plans “financially.”

“Then step two is, well, does it fit us?” Campbell said. “Where are they at financially? Where are we at? What does it mean? What what does that do to us moving forward? All those things come into play, but I would say there’s not a closed door on either one of those guys.”

Albert Breer of SI mentions Campbell wanted to walk away from any trade involving QB Matthew Stafford with another quarterback that he could envision starting in Detroit for the next few years, which ended up being Rams’ QB Jared Goff.

Packers

Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst thinks the team has a bright future with QB Aaron Rodgers remaining in Green Bay, and doesn’t feel he will need to convince him to stay.

“I don’t think I have to do a lot of assuring him because I think obviously his play speaks for itself,” Gutekunst said Monday, via ESPN.com. “I will say this: We’re really excited not only for next year but the years to come. He’s playing at such a high level that he always has, and I think this year was a special team. It didn’t finish like we wanted to finish, but I think everybody’s purely motivated to get back and I think, like I said, I don’t think there’s anything that we have to do. He’s our quarterback, and he’s our leader.”

Gutekunst referred to Rodgers as arguably the best player he’s ever been around in his career as an evaluator.

“I think that he is arguably the best player that I’ve ever seen or been around,” Gutekunst said. “The chances he gives us week in and week out are significant, so he’s going to be part of our future and we look forward to all the runs we’re going to try to make here over the next few years.”

The Packers HC Matt LaFleur says that his relationship with Rodgers is strong.

“Is that a trick question?” LaFleur said when asked if he’s confident Rodgers will be his quarterback. “Absolutely. There’s no doubt about it. You’re talking about the guy that’s going to win the MVP of the league. We’re not in this position without him. I couldn’t be happier with just not only his performance but how he led our football team, all the little things he does within that locker room to ensure that everybody is locked in, focused and ready to go. Absolutely he will be here for a long time. I know I’ve said that before, but a long time.”

When asked about first-round QB Jordan Love, Gutekunst referred to him as a “very talented prospect” who still needs time to develop.

“I view Jordan as a very talented prospect that we’re really excited about developing. I know that maybe that’s not the norm to have quarterbacks sit for a long time but we certainly believe in that,” Gutekunst said. “… This probably won’t be the first time we draft a quarterback and try to develop him, because we just think it’s such an important part of the game … We’re excited to continue down that road and get him in some preseason games, at the same time while we’re competing for championships with Aaron.”

New Saints DB coach Kris Richard had discussions with the Packers about their defensive coordinator opening before taking a job with New Orleans, but he never actually spoke with HC Matt LaFleur. (Ed Werder)

