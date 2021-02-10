NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Lions

New Lions assistant HC/RB coach Duce Staley had been with the Eagles for a long time, as both a coach and a player. So he was very familiar with Lions RB and Philadelphia native D’Andre Swift, both as a hometown kid and as one of the best prospects in the draft last year, and is thrilled to unlock some of Swift’s “special traits” in 2021.

“D’Andre is a kid that I’ve been watching for a very long time,” Staley said via the team. “He’s a Philly native. Being able to go out and watch him in high school, he was super talented in high school. Of course, he’s super talented now. I’m just happy to be a part of his growth and his development for the next couple years.”

Staley said a call from HC Dan Campbell convinced him to choose Detroit over other opportunities: “I felt the energy through the phone.” (Kyle Meinke)

New Lions OC Anthony Lynn praised Swift as well, calling him a three-down back and adding: "We'll find someone else to go with him." (Chris Burke)

Burke points out he didn't mention RB Kerryon Johnson, which might indicate the team doesn't see him as part of the rotation picture.

Lynn is known for being a big proponent of the running game and it sounds like he'll be bringing that to Detroit: "At the end of the day, we just want to win damn games. If we've gotta throw it 50 times, we will. If we've gotta run it 50 times, we will…[But] I believe the more ways you can run it, the more ways you can throw it." (Burke)

Lynn said the offensive line is the deepest unit on the team and specifically highlighted LT Taylor Decker , C Frank Ragnow and G Jonah Jackson as players he’s especially excited about. He mentioned improving the depth at tackle. (Meinke)

Given how he handled Justin Herbert with the Chargers last year, Lynn's comments on potentially working with a rookie quarterback in Detroit made sense: "If he wins the battle in camp, you've got to play the best player … but I'd love to see the rookie sit and watch for a while." (Dave Birkett)

New Lions DC Aaron Glenn said a major goal for him, especially as a former secondary coach, is fixing the secondary that he says looked "confused" and played with "no confidence" in 2020: "We have to change their thinking so they can play with confidence. Play fast." (Burke)

Glenn is still evaluating the defense but noted the Lions will be "multiple" going forward and use both 4-3 and 3-4 concepts. (Michael Rothstein)

The Lions and Glenn are hopeful they can retain DE Romeo Okwara after his breakout, double-digit sack season: “He’s a pressure player. Everyone in the league wants a pressure player.” (Rothstein)

The Lions announced they have added assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins and minority coaching intern DeOn'tae Pannell to the coaching staff. Modkins was a diversity intern with the Broncos in 2020 and Pannell was the defensive coordinator at Peru State (Nebraska) the past three years.

Packers

