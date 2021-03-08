NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

The Lions went hard after Duce Staley when he was allowed by the Eagles to pursue other coaching opportunities. In Detroit, he’ll have the same title as he did in Philadelphia, assistant HC/RB coach, but Lions HC Dan Campbell said he has a lot of things in mind for Staley to help him with his eventual goal of moving up the coaching ladder.

“I told him, ‘You’re not going to be a token assistant head coach,'” Campbell said via NFL Media’s Nick Shook. “I’m going to use him. We had him in during our player evaluations on the whole offense and defense — though he wasn’t able to be in there very long because he had to go back with [OC Anthony] Lynn and work offensively. But I’m going to keep him abreast of the cap and things of that nature, what we’re trying to do with free agency.”

Staley left the Eagles because he was twice passed over as a possible head coach despite interviewing for the position. Finding an avenue to new career growth was a major plus for him in joining the Lions.