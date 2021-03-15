NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Josina Anderson spoke on the phone with Bears’ WR Allen Robinson about where things are between him and the team: “As far as I understand we haven’t had talks on a contract since September, but I am not anxious about it.”
- Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears have “checked in” on LT Trent Williams.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Seahawks continue to not really engage in trade calls from other teams interested in QB Russell Wilson. With the start of free agency imminent, Rapoport says interested teams like the Bears will have to pivot to other options at the position.
- According to Dan Graziano, the Bears were in on QB Jameis Winston to some degree before he returned to the Saints.
Lions
- NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo doesn’t expect Lions WR Kenny Golladay will receive $20 million per year as he might have hoped in free agency.
- Aaron Glenn mentioned DE Romeo Okwara when speaking to the media in February: “Romeo had 10 sacks, so he’s a pressure player. Every team in this league, every coach in this league, wants a pressure player. … We’re gonna have him rushing the quarterback. That’s what he does best.” (Chris Burke)
- New Lions WR Tyrell Williams on why he decided to sign with Detroit: “I love being able to stretch the field. … But they see me as a guy who can run the whole route tree. That was a big reason why I wanted to come here.” (Chris Burke)
Packers
The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman lists some potential free-agent targets for the Packers, including:
- former Chargers CB Casey Hayward
- Rams CB Troy Hill
- Colts CB Xavier Rhodes
- Rams C Austin Blythe
- Jaguars WR Keelan Cole
- Panthers S Tre Boston
Vikings
- Darren Wolfson says that S Will Parks remains on the Vikings radar, as the team had solid talks with him during free agency last year.
- Andrew Krammer reports Vikings’ Rashod Hill was drawing interest from a few teams, including Minnesota. He ultimately re-signed with the Vikings.
- Chad Graff reports that despite not having much cap space, the Vikings are expected to make an offer to CB Shaquill Griffin.
- Judd Zulgad reports that the team also has an offer out to Griffin.
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff says he’s heard the Vikings aren’t entirely content with their current group of cornerbacks and plan to inquire with some free agents this week.