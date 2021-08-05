NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain notes Bears TE Cole Kmet is serving long snapper duties with LS Patrick Scales on the COVID-19 list.

Lions

Lions first-round OT Penei Sewell admitted earlier this offseason that the switch from playing on the left side in college to the right side in Detroit was giving him some issues. Now he’s settled into the role, though.

“It’s been good. Now I’m a right tackle, you know what I mean? It’s fun,” he said via NFL Media. “I just enjoy every step, enjoy every learning curve because there’s going to be battles. I’m in the league now, I’m here with the big boys so I just gotta know that everything happens for a reason. It’s next-play mentality, I can only control what’s ahead of me and not what’s behind me.”

PFN’s Adam Beasley notes there have been some familiar criticisms of Lions QB Jared Goff , namely he continues to check down more than be aggressive and struggles to adapt when the coaches change things up.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they will ease TE Josiah Deguara back into practice after recently being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, will be limited to individual work today: “We’re going to slowly integrate him back into the flow of things.” (Ryan Wood)

but there’s an obvious difference between practice and live reps. He adds Love obviously is far behind in terms of what the veteran can do at the line of scrimmage. (Ryan Wood) Regarding Love’s scrambling ability, LaFleur said he wants the quarterback to focus on his targets downfield but mentioned that Love can manipulate the pocket with his speed: “Certainly we don’t ever want to pass up an open receiver to go off schedule. I think he has the athleticism to manipulate and move up in the pocket… Ultimately, it’s such a feel thing. You always want the QB to keep his eyes downfield.” (Ryan Wood)

Regarding the Packers’ offensive line, LaFleur said Lucas Patrick is getting first-team reps at right guard with OT David Bakhtiari out.

Vikings

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins , who was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week, said he’s had “six negative tests” since being around third-round QB Kellen Mond , who is also on the reserve list. (Chris Tomasson)

Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler said players in their secondary must take the “next step up” after CB Jeff Gladney was cut: “Coach always says next man up. We have a lot of depth at the DB position. So the next guy has to step up and make plays.” (Chris Tomasson)

has been impressive in training camp: “He’s been looking great so far in training camp.” (Chris Tomasson) Vikings first-round LT Christian Darrisaw said he was happy to be back practicing after missing time with a groin injury: “Mentally, I feel like I was there. Like physically, I wasn’t able to go out there and do everything. But learning the playbook mentally I was still good.” (Chris Tomasson)

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison said his offseason was all about getting right mentally: “I definitely took more time this off-season for my mental health. It’s something that I’d like to emphasize. There’s a lot of pressure on me, coming off of some different family things, finishing up school on top of football and everything.” Arif Hasan)

