NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round QB Justin Fields loves the passion coming from Bears fans thus far, but he hopes the fanbase will also throw their support behind veteran QB Andy Dalton while he’s on the field.

“I noticed it, of course. The fans are awesome, but they also have to realize Andy is a human being too,” Fields said, via PFT. “Andy is out there on the field right now, so I really think it’s kind of disrespectful to Andy, them cheering my name like that. They have to trust in coach to make sure he’s making the right decisions and cheer Andy on. That’s not helping Andy play better, them cheering my name. That’s not doing that. So I would say my advice to them would be just cheer for who’s out there playing on the field.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he trusts UDFA CB A.J. Parker , who has been operating as the starting slot corner: “He’s very aware, he’s very smart He’s very un-rookie like, mentally.” (Dave Birkett)

said he trusts UDFA CB , who has been operating as the starting slot corner: “He’s very aware, he’s very smart He’s very un-rookie like, mentally.” (Dave Birkett) Campbell mentioned WR Breshad Perriman is dealing with a hip injury that is making it tough to evaluate him: “It’s hard to say right now. There just hasn’t been enough out there.” (Chris Burke)

Packers

According to Rob Demovsky, fourth-round OL Royce Newman took reps at left guard with the first-team, while OL Lucas Patrick played right guard.

took reps at left guard with the first-team, while OL played right guard. Packers Jerry Montgomery on fifth-round DT Tedarrell Slaton: “6-4, 330, 18 percent body fat. He’s a man, and he’s got a lot of tools. He could be a force in the running game.” ( DL coachon fifth-round DT: “6-4, 330, 18 percent body fat. He’s a man, and he’s got a lot of tools. He could be a force in the running game.” ( Ryan Wood

