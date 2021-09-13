NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Andy Dalton said despite the loss to the Rams, it’s only one game.

“It’s a long season,” Dalton said, via Sports Illustrated. “I think everybody understands that. And I think if you look at the way the division shook out today we’re still in the same position.”

Dalton added he thought the Rams defense dictated the game.

“I think just the kind of way this defense plays, they limit the big play and they make you just kind of move the ball down the field,” Dalton said. “You’re not going to get very many explosives against this team.”

Bears HC Matt Nagy was happy with how QB Justin Fields played in his limited role: “The times that he got in there, he did well. … we’ll continue to keep growing with that stuff.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Bears RB David Montgomery said he is fine despite having his finger taped up after the game. (Jeff Dickerson)

Lions

Lions first-round rookie OT Penei Sewell impressed 49ers DE Nick Bosa. Bosa stated that Sewell will be a “solid player” while stating that the rookie looks more comfortable on the left side of the line.

“He’s going to be good. He’s more comfortable on the left. I could tell. The tape I saw on the right was…I told him after the game he’s better on the left and he’s more comfortable on the left. He’s going to be a solid player for sure.” he said via Kyle Meinke.

Jay Glazer says that during a trip to Mexico in the offseason, Rams HC Sean McVay and T Andrew Whitworth met then Lions QB Matthew Stafford by chance and convinced him that Los Angeles was the right destination for the veteran, who was seeking a trade out of Detroit.

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said following the loss to the Saints that the team was a little overconfident, and this may be just what they needed to come back down to Earth.

“I think there’s probably some of that,” Rodgers said, via SI.com. “We probably felt like we were going to go up and down the field on whoever they had out there, and that obviously wasn’t the case today.” He added, “This is a good kick in the you-know-where.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that the loss was on him, not having his team prepared to play, and vowed to clean up the negative plays and turnovers that plagued Green Bay all game.

“Turnovers, penalties, lack of execution, can’t get off the grass on defense,” LaFleur said. “I think before that 2-minute drive [before halftime], we had 12 plays on offense. They were up 17-0 and we go down and you’re feeling good getting three points to make it a two-possession game, and then you start out the second half and you move the ball and you get down there and we had the turnover. You can’t do that, and then it just snowballs. It was just an all-around poor performance that starts with myself. I obviously didn’t get these guys ready to play.”

Vikings

Vikings’ HC Mike Zimmer isn’t particularly worried about being on the hot seat this season as an NFL head coach.

“I think if you polled all the offensive coaches in the league, they would say that I’m still ahead of the curve,” Zimmer said, via Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “They would tell you how much they respect me. So I don’t worry about all that. The fans can say all that stuff they want, but the people who know, they know. Andre [Patterson] and I talked early in the season and said, ‘If we can win eight games with this group that we got, it’s probably one of the best coaching jobs there was. We ended up winning seven. I feel pressure every year, so I don’t look at it like I’m coaching for my job. I’m going to put my resume out there on the field just like the players. And if people don’t think I’m good enough to do it, so be it. Somebody else does.”