NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune writes he has no reason to believe the Bears will be put up for sale anytime soon.
- Biggs mentions that the trade for WR Jakeem Grant reinforces his thought that RB Tarik Cohen is still nowhere close to returning from his torn ACL from last season.
- Bears HC Matt Nagy, who named Justin Fields the starting quarterback on Wednesday, said QB Andy Dalton was expected to be a full participant in practice. (Biggs)
- The Bears brought in DE Austin Larkin for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said OT Penei Sewell sustained an ankle injury in Week 4 and is unsure of his status for Week 5 against the Vikings. (Kyle Meinke)
- Campbell mentioned that C Frank Ragnow (toe) will be “down for a pretty long time” on the injured reserve. (Meinke)
- Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) missed Wednesday’s practice. (Meinke)
- The Lions hosted TE/OLB Rashod Berry for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Detroit also worked out G Parker Ehinger. (Aaron Wilson)
- Both signed to Detroit’s practice squad on Wednesday.
Packers
- According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have been keeping tabs on a potential trade for CB Stephon Gilmore for a while. But they were unable to get a deal across the finish line because they were unable to absorb the remainder of Gilmore’s base salary on their cap this year.
- Demovsky says Gilmore wanted a massive new deal as a part of a trade at one point in the process that was also an obstacle.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said CB Kevin King (concussion) is trending toward being cleared in time for Week 5: “He’s trending in the right direction.” (Ryan Wood)
- LaFleur said they want Packers CB Jaire Alexander to avoid surgery on his shoulder: “We’re going to avoid that at all costs.”
- LaFleur added that he has no timetable of recovery for Alexander but he will likely miss Week 5.
- Should Alexander require surgery, LaFleur believes it would “most likely” end his season. (Ryan Wood)
- Packers WR Davante Adams said he only sent a public Instagram comment to Gilmore before he was traded to the Panthers: “I guess he didn’t see it, but I kept it with the IG comment just to see how hungry he was to be a Packer. But I guess he had other plans.” (Ryan Wood)
- The Packers worked out DT George Silvanic on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said they are monitoring DT Michael Pierce (elbow) throughout this week of practice: “We’ll have to see how the week goes.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Zimmer said DT Dalvin Tomlinson likely wouldn’t move to the nose tackle if Pierce is unavailable and Armon Watts filled in at the position when Pierce exited Week 4. (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) said he still hasn’t fully recovered: “I’m not 100 percent yet. I’m still working to get back to wear to need to be back at.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Cook said plans to play through his lingering ankle injury. “That’s the plan. I don’t feel like I’m getting worse or heading in the wrong direction.” (Chad Graff)
- Vikings LB Anthony Barr (knee) said he feels a duty to play in Week 5: “I really owe this to my teammates more than anybody.” (Chris Tomasson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!