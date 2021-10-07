NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy threw his support behind OC Bill Lazor when asked if Lazor would remain as the team’s play-caller after Nagy yielded those duties this week.

“Yeah, again, that goes back to what we talked about internally for the whole week is whatever I can do, the best thing for the Bears, whatever that is, and I think that, again, for us, I think big picture, so we all understand it, is the offense in general, we get together on Monday as a staff. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, we go through everything together, Nagy said, via The Athletic. Ultimately, it goes through me, everything that we do, regardless of anything else. Who’s calling this, who’s calling that — it goes through me. That part I appreciate because we do it together, and then there’s a collaboration of how we do it. But I thought that our coaches did a great job today. I thought our players executed, which is what we asked for. And quite honestly, again, like, I know — with all due respect, I understand the questions, but that’s what it is, and that’s what it’s going to be the rest of the year is just knowing that whatever happens, it goes through me and we’ve done it together.”

Bears first-round QB Justin Fields is a fan of OC Bill Lazor‘s play-calling style. Fields points out that as an offensive coordinator, Lazor is up in the press box, which allows him to communicate plays more calmly and effectively than Nagy who is involved with managing more moving parts on gameday.

“You know, Bill, he’s up in the box, so his voice is always calm,” Fields said, via BearsWire. “That’s the one thing I like. Coach (Nagy), it’s hard for him to be calm if he has focus on the defense, focus on special teams. (Lazor’s) voice is calm. He’s up there in the box seeing the field well and he did a great job calling plays today.”

Lions

Lions OC Anthony Lynn said they are currently preparing to be without first-round OT Penei Sewell (ankle) for Week 5. (Chris Burke)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur called recently signed LB Jaylon Smith one of his favorite players while scouting him at Notre Dame: “He was one of my favorites when I was at Notre Dame.” (Bill Huber)

LaFleur adds that Smith will "compete" for playing time but will require time to learn their system: "But we'll let him come in here and compete." (Tom Silverstein)

As for Smith’s availability for Week 5, LaFleur said it’s unlikely that he will appear on Sunday: “He’s going to be behind quite a bit given that we’re in Week 5, and it’s a totally different system.” (Ryan Wood)

Smith will make a base salary of $770,000 for the rest of the 2021 season in Green Bay. (Ian Rapoport)

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins returned to Thursday’s practice after missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury. (Matt Schneidman)

Vikings

Vikings LB Anthony Barr said he isn’t concerned about having an arthritic condition in his knee: “I’m not sure that really matters. I’m feeling good and I don’t think I’ll have any setbacks going forward.” (Chad Graff)

Barr added he knew he wasn't going to play last week and is more confident he can go this week: "I know my body obviously better than anybody, so when I feel like I'm at a point where I can go out there and produce without putting myself at further risk and have a setback, that's kind of what the plan was, and I've accomplished that." (Ben Goessling)

Barr mentioned he isn’t going to risk his future for a short-term gain: “I’m at the point of my career where I’m comfortable being honest with myself. What’s the point of lying about it when I know I’m not ready?” (Goessling)

Barr doesn’t want to be a liability to his team: “It sucks I can’t be out there and I’d love to help but I don’t think I’d be doing anything that would make us better. I’d probably be a liability out there. That would be selfish if I were to go out there and take away from somebody that’s more capable at that point.” (Goessling)

Vikings co-OC Andre Patterson said he will not increase DE Everson Griffen ‘s workload because of his age: “His role has to remain the same because I have to get him through 17 games.” (Chris Tomasson)

said he will not increase DE ‘s workload because of his age: “His role has to remain the same because I have to get him through 17 games.” (Chris Tomasson) Aaron Wilson reports the Vikings worked out DE Isaiah Mack and DT T.J. Smith.