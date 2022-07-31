NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, T.J. Hockenson, Packers

Bears

Bears LT Riley Reiff ‘s deal has a base value of $3 million, with a $1.12 million base salary and a $1.88 million signing bonus. His base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

‘s deal has a base value of $3 million, with a $1.12 million base salary and a $1.88 million signing bonus. His base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap) ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Reiff signed a deal likely worth $10 million and with a max value of $12.5 million. Those probably refer to incentives, which can be classified as likely to be earned or unlikely to be earned based on the player’s most recent season.

Lions

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson is eligible for a contract extension and there’s a decent chance one gets done over the next few weeks, as the Lions are big fans of the former first-round pick. That’s not what Hockenson is focused on right now, though.

“We want to win here,” Hockenson said via The Athletic. “I’m trying to help the younger tight ends, younger receivers — helping with whatever I can. Trying to show it. (I’m) not a huge vocal guy, it’s more ‘watch me do it.’ I’ll be in the playbook before meetings. At night. Recording myself saying the play, listening back to it — stuff guys know that I do and see it. That’s where I’m at. Trying to bring guys along. And let’s get this thing rolling. Because I want to win.”

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers seems content with the team’s group of wide receivers heading into this season and isn’t concerned about the loss of WR Davante Adams.

“I like the guys that we got,” Rodgers told NFL Network on Saturday. “Obviously not having Davante, who took the lion’s share of the targets last year and had an incredible season, there’s going to be the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns to go around. So now it’s a matter of who’s going to be in those situations to make those plays?”

“Obviously, Allen Lazard is going to step into the No. 1 role,” Rodgers continued. “And I think it’s going to be a very seamless transition for him as a primary blocker and kind of a niche guy for us, to get an opportunity to get more throws, be No. 1 in the progression more often.”

He has also already mentioned his chemistry with fourth-round WR Romeo Doubs.

“Romeo Doubs has had a really nice start to the camp,” Rodgers said. “He’s been getting a lot of attention based on some of the plays that he’s made. I like the approach. Very understated kid, a very humble kid from a kind of inner-city L.A., made his way to Nevada. I was sitting with him at lunch the other day and really just marveling. It’s surprising how many teams passed on him. Whatever reason it was, we all feel really good about Romeo and the start he’s gotten off to. I think those guys are a little more dangerous because they have so much more to play for.”