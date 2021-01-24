NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- ESPN’s Field Yates notes that two Bears’ players received large signing bonuses from future/reserve deals with S Marqui Christian getting $35,000 and CB Xavier Crawford securing $31,306.
Lions
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora writes it would not be surprising to see Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor end up with the Lions as a potential bridge starter now that they’ve hired OC Anthony Lynn, as Taylor has started for Lynn with both the Bills and Chargers.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Lions requested an interview with Texans OC Tim Kelly and were blocked by Houston. Some folks there are under the impression the Texans want to keep Kelly to try and placate QB Deshaun Watson.
- The Athletic’s Chris Burke lists the Colts, 49ers, Washington, Panthers, Patriots, Broncos, Jets and Saints as possible trade landing spots for QB Matthew Stafford.
- Lions OL coach Hank Fraley will be back with the team next year after interviewing for other vacancies. (Dave Birkett)
- The Eagles have also allowed ST coordinator Dave Fipp to interview with Detroit after initially blocking him.
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Lions are expected to hire Ray Agnew as assistant GM. Agnew worked with new GM Brad Holmes while they were together in Los Angeles.
Vikings
- LSU plans to interview Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones for its defensive coordinator vacancy. (Adam Rittenberg)