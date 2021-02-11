NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated expects the Bears’ starting quarterback in 2021 to be Carson Wentz.

Breer thinks the Eagles overshot the market for Wentz and their insistence on getting multiple first-round picks is why trade talks have slowed down.

Regarding the Bears, Breer says that mortgaging future assets might be a tough sell to ownership, considering that both HC Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace are likely fighting for their jobs.

Lions

The Lions offense is going to be undergoing a lot of turnover this season, including obviously a big change at quarterback and potentially massive turnover at receiver given only one player is currently under contract in 2021 at that position. There are pieces in place, though, including 2020 second-round RB D’Andre Swift, who it sounds like will be a major part of the offense.

“A lot of people think you got to go have 20 carries as running back to be successful, and sometimes you do,” Lions RB coach Duce Staley said via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But touches, when you have a good back, an electrifying back, touches are definitely more important. You can get 18 carries and seven touches as far as receptions and you have 25 touches, which is what you want from your star back. When I look at D’Andre, I do think he’s a three-down back and like I said, he has some special traits I can’t wait to get my hands on, so I’m excited about that.” The other potential stalwart on the Lions offense is TE T.J. Hockenson, who bounced back from a serious injury his rookie year to record 67 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. New Lions OC Anthony Lynn thinks he’s capable of even more. “T.J. did some nice things last year and I think his ceiling is even higher,” Lynn said via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “I know he made the Pro Bowl and all that, but he can play even better and that was the encouraging part. I like what I saw on tape.”

Fansided’s Matt Verderame reports that Lions’ impending free-agent LB Jarrad Davis is gaining a “solid market” and some organizations feel he was often “misused” under former HC Matt Patricia.

Vikings

Assistant coach additions can sometimes be overrated but the Vikings adding longtime NFL veteran Keenan McCardell to their staff as a WR coach is a legitimately strong move. Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs called McCardell the best receivers coach he’s ever worked with and now the Vikings’ star duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen will be tutored by McCardell. He has a clear vision to take them even higher than they are currently.

“I had this conversation with Adam today,” McCardell said via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press. “I was just like, ‘You guys are similar to myself and [former Jaguars WR] Jimmy Smith. You guys push each other and have fun playing with each other.’ I want them to continue that because I’ve been a part of that. I understand that. It’s a friendly competition to make each other better.”