NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, there have been no long-term negotiations between the Bears and WR Allen Robinson since September.
- Biggs believes that Robinson will hold out of all team activities this offseason in an effort to get a long-term deal. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.
- Biggs mentions that the Bears would like to re-sign K Cairo Santos, but says that it appears likely that Santos will hit the free-agent market.
- Bears GM Ryan Pace, HC Matt Nagy and offensive line coach Juan Castillo visited Northwestern pro day to see OL Rashawn Slater on Tuesday. Biggs believes that the Bears may choose to draft an offensive lineman due to salary cap constraints preventing them to target the position in free agency.
- Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes the Bears are “sizing up for a big swing” at Seahawks QB Russell Wilson given they used the tag on Robinson and still have Nick Foles on the roster.
- Should Chicago be able to acquire Wilson, Breer believes Robinson may be more inclined to re-sign with the Bears.
Lions
According to one of his former teammates, new Lions QB Jared Goff is a player that Detroit should be happy to have under center.
“They’re getting a tough individual,” Rams DE Michael Brockers said during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, per Chris Burke. “I’ve seen this man get hit plenty of times and stand back up and go at it. You’re getting a tough player, mentally tough player that doesn’t let a lot of things get to him.”
“He has a lot of experience — you can’t take that away from him,” said Brockers. “He knows how to get it done when the time is needed. So, the Lions should be very happy with what they have. They got a guy with a lot of experience that knows how to get to the big game.”
- Lions WR Tyrell Williams‘ one-year deal that’s worth up to $6.2 million includes a $2M million signing bonus, $2 million of his base salary is guaranteed and he can earn another $2.2 million through incentives. (Field Yates)
- Detroit also added a voidable year, while Williams carries a $3 million cap charge for 2021.
Vikings
- Chad Graff of The Athletic points out that the Vikings initially tried to negotiate an extension for recently cut LT Riley Reiff. However, Graff says Reiff was “not pleased” about the organization approaching him regarding a pay cut or being released back in August of last year.
- Former Vikings HC and NFL OL coach Mike Tice said he would prefer moving G Ezra Cleveland to left tackle over converting RT Brian O’Neill: “I really like (Cleveland) I like Cleveland’s athleticism and to me (I think) he would be their first shot and then leave O’Neill where he’s at on the right side and O’Neill’s going to get better.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings HC Rick Spielman spoke about LB Anthony Barr‘s recovery from pectoral surgery and described that he is “on the right track” with his rehab: “He’s coming off his surgery. He had a great repair. He’s right on track. He’s doing fine in his rehab in where he’s at right now.” (Chris Tomasson)
- When asked about the possibility of Reiff being re-signed, Spielman said it was a possibility: “You never know. You don’t know what’s out there either.” (Tomasson)
- As for the Vikings’ kicking situation after releasing Dan Bailey, Spielman explained that they plan on starting Greg Joseph and will likely sign competition for him this offseason: “We signed (Greg) Joseph, who was probably the best kicker last year on the practice squads. We’ll break him in and we’ll see what other competition we bring in.” (Tomasson)
- Regarding Vikings’ DE Danielle Hunter and DT Michael Pierce returning from the opt-out list, Spielman views both players as major free-agent acquisitions: “I look at them as two big free-agent signings for us this year.” (Tomasson)
- Vikings free-agent LB Todd Davis appears “unlikely to return” after playing behind rookie LB Troy Dye throughout 2020. (Tomasson)
- Vikings impending free-agent QB Sean Mannion has a “good chance” of returning next season as their primary backup behind Kirk Cousins. (Tomasson)