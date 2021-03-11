NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, there have been no long-term negotiations between the Bears and WR Allen Robinson since September.

Biggs believes that Robinson will hold out of all team activities this offseason in an effort to get a long-term deal. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.

Biggs mentions that the Bears would like to re-sign K Cairo Santos , but says that it appears likely that Santos will hit the free-agent market.

Bears GM Ryan Pace, HC Matt Nagy and offensive line coach Juan Castillo visited Northwestern pro day to see OL Rashawn Slater on Tuesday. Biggs believes that the Bears may choose to draft an offensive lineman due to salary cap constraints preventing them to target the position in free agency.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes the Bears are "sizing up for a big swing" at Seahawks QB Russell Wilson given they used the tag on Robinson and still have Nick Foles on the roster.

Should Chicago be able to acquire Wilson, Breer believes Robinson may be more inclined to re-sign with the Bears.

Lions

Jared Goff is a player that Detroit should be happy to have under center.

Michael Brockers said during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, per “They’re getting a tough individual,” Rams DEsaid during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, per Chris Burke . “I’ve seen this man get hit plenty of times and stand back up and go at it. You’re getting a tough player, mentally tough player that doesn’t let a lot of things get to him.”

“He has a lot of experience — you can’t take that away from him,” said Brockers. “He knows how to get it done when the time is needed. So, the Lions should be very happy with what they have. They got a guy with a lot of experience that knows how to get to the big game.”