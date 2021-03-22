NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- Per Pro Football Talk, no one else vying for WR Kenny Golladay was even in the neighborhood of the four-year deal worth $18 million a year that the Giants gave him.
- The Bengals had a one-year deal for about $13 million on the table, while the Bears will willing to do one year and $11-12 million. The Ravens were mentioned as a candidate but the sense was their interest was more of a smokescreen.
- The Bears signed S Deon Bush to a one year, $1.5 million contract that includes $750K guaranteed and a base salary of $1.5 million ($750,000 guaranteed) (Aaron Wilson)
- Bears OLB Jeremiah Attaochu signed a four-year contract that includes two voidable years. He receives a $1.6 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.25 million (guaranteed) and $2.45 million. There’s a $250,000 roster bonus on the third day of 2022 league year along with incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Lions
- New Lions DT Michael Brockers said of being traded by the Rams: “Really didn’t feel like I was gonna be dealing with this. It was kind of a shock to me … but it’s a business, I understand it’s a business.” (Chris Burke)
- Lions WR Breshad Perriman signed a one-year, $2.5 million that includes $2 million guaranteed, a base salary of $2.25 million ($2 million guaranteed), up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and $500,000 in catch and yards incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Lions K Randy Bullock signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract that includes $750,000 guaranteed, a $200,000 signing bonus, $1.3 million base salary ($550,000 guaranteed) and up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff writes the Vikings will likely add some competition for their No. 3 and No. 4 receiver positions in the draft.
- The draft is also where the Vikings will likely address their need on the offensive line, per Graff. They need at least one starting guard and either another guard or a left tackle.
- There’s also a gaping hole at safety, as Graff notes the current projected second starter there is Josh Metellus.
- Graff says Vikings DE Danielle Hunter‘s view of his situation has seemingly improved after a phone conversation with some coaches.
- New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson told reporters that his “dreams and aspirations” were to play 16 years in the NFL upon being asked about how much football he has left in him: “At this moment I feel unbelievably great.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Peterson said of leaving Arizona: “I never thought I’d be playing for another team.” He added that it’s “the nature of the business now.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Peterson doesn’t seem to be worried about any injury issues: “I haven’t missed any time due to injuries. I think I’m doing something right.” (Chris Tomasson)
- As for the possibility of playing safety at some point, Peterson said: “My position will be cornerback for sure.” (Chris Tomasson)