NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- Bears S DeAndre Houston-Carson‘s one-year deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a $990,000 base salary, $850,000 of which is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bears P Pat O’Donnell‘s one-year deal is for $1.75 million, all of which is his base salary and $600,000 of which is fully guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
Lions
- Per Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Lions GM Brad Holmes said the depth of this coming draft class played into their decision to let WR Kenny Golladay go, calling it a short and long-term decision.
- Holmes added the Lions did discuss trying to do a sign-and-trade with Golladay using the franchise tag but ultimately decided against it: “With how the market was shaping out with the depth, both in free agency and the draft, we opted to go the route of not tagging him.” (Chris Burke)
- While Holmes claimed they like the pieces in the secondary that are currently in place, he did say they’ll continue to look at adding free agents or draft picks there: “[It’s] not going to be a position that’s going to be overlooked or ignored.” (Dave Birkett)
- The Lions are doing homework on potentially trading down from the No. 7 pick but Holmes pointed out: “There’s players that we feel really, really good about staying where we currently are that we feel comfortable with selecting.” (Birkett)
- Lions HC Dan Campbell mentioned the team is considering moving OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai inside to guard full time but hasn’t firmed anything up yet. (Kyle Meinke)
- Campbell pushed back against the idea that the Lions are tanking or getting ready for a long rebuilding process: “We don’t feel like we’ve got a free pass now. … We’re gonna add what we think we can to be competitive, and then our job is to find a way to win games.” (Burke)
- Campbell specifically mentioned slot corner and second safety as positions they could address in the secondary but added there’s no real rush. (Birkett)
Vikings
- Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press says he’s been told Vikings CB Mike Hughes is fully recovered from his neck injury. It’s not clear if Hughes is in the team’s plans, though.
- Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander‘s one-year deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a $990,000 base salary. (Aaron Wilson)
- Alexander said he’s open to playing wherever the team wants him, whether it’s in the slot or outside: “Honestly, I’m all about the big picture. Wherever they want to play me, I’m a team guy. We’re going to compete as a unit and we’re going to see where it all falls. It doesn’t matter to me.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Vikings RB Ameer Abdullah‘s one-year deal is worth $990,000, all of which is his base salary. (Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!