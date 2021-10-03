NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy revealed that the team is still evaluating RB David Montgomery ’s left knee injury. (Jeff Dickerson)

Ian Rapoport reports that the initial belief is that Montgomery suffered a hyperextended knee that did not lead to a major knee injury. Montgomery is still expected to undergo more tests including an MRI on Monday.

Nagy also acknowledged that OC Bill Lazor called all the plays and that he would no longer be answering questions on the subject. (Dan Wiederer)

According to Nate Ulrich, Bears seventh-round DL Khyiris Tonga was fined $3,783 for his roughing the passer penalty last week.

Lions

Lions’ T Penei Sewell was supposed to make a transition from left tackle to right tackle, yet the injury to LT Taylor Decker has kept him a left tackle. Sewell has done well so far, allowing no sacks, yet he remains critical of his play.

“I would say for me I don’t have a specific way to put it into terms, but it’s not good enough,” Sewell said, via Pro Football Talk. “I have to come out each and every day ready to win every rep. There’s a couple of occasions where my technique in the pass and run get out of hand, so I just have to lock into the little things and get right at those.”

Vikings

Vikings’ HC Mike Zimmer after their loss to the Browns on Sunday: “I still believe offensively we can look like we did a week ago. … I’ve been doing this for 27 years and I know good teams and I know bad teams.” ( after their loss to the Browns on Sunday: “I still believe offensively we can look like we did a week ago. … I’ve been doing this for 27 years and I know good teams and I know bad teams.” ( Chris Tomasson

Zimmer did not think RB Dalvin Cook‘s ankle injury hindered the team against Cleveland: “I don’t think it was an issue. He came out of the game one time a little gimpy. We took him out for a while, then he said he was good and he went back in.” (Courtney Cronin)