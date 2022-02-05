NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Per his agency, James Rowe has been named the cornerbacks coach for the Chicago Bears under new HC Matt Eberflus.

Lions

Lions WR coach Antwan Randle El believes that the team still needs a playmaker to complement receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Quintez Cephus. He is hoping that the need is addressed during the draft or in free agency.

“You always want to have a guy, so to speak, that guy, we’re throwing to him, we don’t care who is covering what, we know he can go up and get that,” Randle El said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “My guys know we haven’t had that guy yet. So it’s nothing new to them. It’s not a slap to them or a jab at them in any way. That’s what we need to complement not just Amon-Ra because I felt like ‘Q’ was really taking some strides before he got hurt.”

According to Walter Cherepinsky , the Falcons Dameon Pierce, with the are very high on Florida RB, with the Lions , Bills, and Packers also showing a lot of interest in him.

Vikings

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook appeared on NFL Network and spoke about Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, who is the favorite to be the next head coach in Minnesota: “He was with Kirk in Washington so Kirk has been kind of telling me ‘Great guy to be around. Full of energy.’ So I’m just looking forward to it. It’s a new opportunity, new era, new energy so we got to take advantage of it.” ( appeared on NFL Network and spoke about Rams OC, who is the favorite to be the next head coach in Minnesota: “He was with Kirk in Washington so Kirk has been kind of telling me ‘Great guy to be around. Full of energy.’ So I’m just looking forward to it. It’s a new opportunity, new era, new energy so we got to take advantage of it.” ( Chris Tomasson