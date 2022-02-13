NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
New Bears OC Luke Getsy told the media that he plans to build his new offense around his quarterback and noted that it was important to build a relationship with QB Justin Fields, much like the one he had with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.
“We’ve got to dive into what everybody does best, right?” Getsy said, via Pro Football Talk. “And it starts with the quarterback. This is a quarterback-driven offense. The things the quarterback does well, that’s going to be the driver of who we are. And then we’re going to marry that to what the other guys on the football field do well. That’s the purpose of the offensive coordinator — to dive into what people do best and then build the offense around that. You have to dive into that relationship if you want to have any kind of success. Just because (Justin) is young or whatever, it’s still about getting to know the person. What drives them? What is their style of learning? All that stuff is going to be critical for us to dive into once we get together.”
Lions
Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson has been a popular mock draft pick for the Lions given his regional ties to the team. Hutchinson didn’t grow up a Lions fan but he’s all the way on board with starting his NFL career in Detroit.
“It’s definitely got some perks,” said Hutchinson via Tim Twentyman of the Lions team website. “Staying close to home and I’d be really close to my family and stuff like that, so that would be really cool. If the Lions did take me and we start winning some games, I think that would be really exciting.”
He added being part of a rebuild doesn’t faze him.
