NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

New Bears OC Luke Getsy told the media that he plans to build his new offense around his quarterback and noted that it was important to build a relationship with QB Justin Fields, much like the one he had with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

“We’ve got to dive into what everybody does best, right?” Getsy said, via Pro Football Talk. “And it starts with the quarterback. This is a quarterback-driven offense. The things the quarterback does well, that’s going to be the driver of who we are. And then we’re going to marry that to what the other guys on the football field do well. That’s the purpose of the offensive coordinator — to dive into what people do best and then build the offense around that. You have to dive into that relationship if you want to have any kind of success. Just because (Justin) is young or whatever, it’s still about getting to know the person. What drives them? What is their style of learning? All that stuff is going to be critical for us to dive into once we get together.”

Lions

Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson has been a popular mock draft pick for the Lions given his regional ties to the team. Hutchinson didn’t grow up a Lions fan but he’s all the way on board with starting his NFL career in Detroit.

“It’s definitely got some perks,” said Hutchinson via Tim Twentyman of the Lions team website. “Staying close to home and I’d be really close to my family and stuff like that, so that would be really cool. If the Lions did take me and we start winning some games, I think that would be really exciting.” He added being part of a rebuild doesn’t faze him.

“I think I did it at Michigan and I think it’s something I can do at the next level as well,” Hutchinson said. “It would mean a lot. All my friends back home are big Lions fans and they’ve been enduring the pain of all the losses in the previous years, so it would definitely be awesome to do that.” Vikings Vikings LBs coach Adam Zimmer confirmed that he’s been let go by the organization. “They’ve already said they’re moving on,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Zimmer, who was signed by Minnesota in 2014, feels proud of his time with the Vikings. “We did a lot of good things,” said Zimmer. “Obviously, we played some really good defense. I’m proud of the run we had. I’m sorry we didn’t get to finish it.” Zimmer believes his father, former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer, is still interested in another coaching role in the NFL. “I think he does (have interest), but it has to be the right situation,” Zimmer said. Veteran DE Everson Griffen tells Tomasson that he wants to be back with the Vikings in 2022: “Yeah, of course I’m looking to play again this season.“

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, former Bears secondary coach Deshea Townsend will join the Jaguars' coaching staff after initially planning to join the Vikings.

will join the Jaguars’ coaching staff after initially planning to join the Vikings. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Vikings QB Kirk Cousins plans to wait to extend his deal with the team, despite being excited about the potential arrival of HC Kevin O’Connell.