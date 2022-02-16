NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- The Chicago Bears announced that they have hired Brent Salazar as Director of High Performance.
Lions
Lions GM Brad Holmes said that the front office is excited about this offseason and feels like they have “more capital” to work with.
“We still have some work that we have to do,” Holmes said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic. “We don’t overlook that. But we’re excited about this next phase of the process. … Hey, look, whether it’s (that) free agency will be better — we’ll have a little bit more resources at our disposal. The draft will be even better — I thought our draft was good, but it will be better. We have a little bit more capital, so we’re real excited about that, starting the next phase of this journey.”
Lions DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant said that S Tracy Walker, who is an impending free agent, has “vast room for improvement” and hopes he will return.
“Both him and I believe for as good as this year was, there is vast room for improvement. And … if we get a chance to work again in the future, you guys can see the same progression that maybe we’ve seen over the last year.”
Vikings
- Albert Breer of SI believes that QB Kirk Cousins will be the Vikings starter in 2022, as there may not be an upgrade available at this point in time.
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reports the Vikings have requested to interview Rams assistant DB coach Jonathan Cooley for their passing game coordinator/DB coach role.
- New Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on new Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell: “As I spent time with Kevin during the interview process, it became immediately clear he will be a great partner in building this football team for long-term success. He understands what is critical to leading a team that wins at the highest level, and he has an ability to simplify the complex, which will help us in problem-solving in all football areas. He is a genuinely positive person who will help create a high-energy internal environment.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Rams offensive assistant Chris O’Hara is leaving to join the Vikings’ coaching staff. (Mike Jones)
