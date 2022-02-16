NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes said that the front office is excited about this offseason and feels like they have “more capital” to work with.

“We still have some work that we have to do,” Holmes said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic. “We don’t overlook that. But we’re excited about this next phase of the process. … Hey, look, whether it’s (that) free agency will be better — we’ll have a little bit more resources at our disposal. The draft will be even better — I thought our draft was good, but it will be better. We have a little bit more capital, so we’re real excited about that, starting the next phase of this journey.”

Lions DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant said that S Tracy Walker, who is an impending free agent, has “vast room for improvement” and hopes he will return.

“Both him and I believe for as good as this year was, there is vast room for improvement. And … if we get a chance to work again in the future, you guys can see the same progression that maybe we’ve seen over the last year.”