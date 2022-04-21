NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said the team is confident that they can find impact players in a deep draft class, even without moving up.

“What’s nice about this draft is that it’s deep,” Eberflus said, via Bears Wire. “It’s deep just because of the whole COVID thing; guys stayed in [college] another year. We feel that it’s a good draft to have where we are: 39, 48, 71. We feel pretty good we’re going to pick up three starters there, or have potentially three starters based on the development of those players. So we feel real good about it.”

Lions

PFF’s Doug Kyed talked to a few scouts about the idea of taking Liberty QB Malik Willis at No. 2 overall. Three out of the four thought it would be a reach but one thought Willis was talented enough to justify it.

Regarding 49ers WR Deebo Samuel ‘s trade request, Holmes said they have internal discussions on all players who become available: “We discuss every player that becomes available. … We do have discussions in-house, and we’ll keep it at that.” (Kyle Meinke)

Vikings

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. said he is “very confident” that he will still be productive after missing all of last season due to a knee injury.

“I still have that same [mindset]; in my mind, I’ve worked so hard throughout my life, so it’s not like this is something that we built up last camp,” Smith said, via Eric Smith of the team’s official site. “I had a great camp and was looking forward to the season, but that momentum and everything hasn’t slowed down. I’m very confident once I get back on the field I’m going to be 100 percent, and we’re going to keep building on that.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said that Smith is having a “great offseason” and is on schedule with his recovery.

“I think he’s had a great offseason so far, even before coming back here,” O’Connell said. “I think he’s been right on schedule with everything that [Vikings Executive Director of Player Health & Performance] Tyler [Williams] and the doctors, where they want him to be.”