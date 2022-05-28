NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears OT Teven Jenkins said his goal is to earn the trust of the coaching staff and prove he deserves to be on the team.

“It’s about earning trust and earning their belief that I deserve to be on this team still,” Jenkins said, via Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports. “I’m working for that trust. That’s ultimately what I want to do. Putting more of that trust they have into me will make me feel more comfortable. I am working for that trust.”

Jenkins said that HC Matt Eberflus‘ system requires him to be “a lot more faster” and is “more uptempo.”

“It’s a lot more faster pace, a lot more uptempo, getting around, setting edges, all that stuff.”

Jenkins is looking forward to getting more reps at right tackle and still wants to “elevate my play” from his college days.

“It’s nice, and I do look forward to keep on getting reps at right tackle,” Jenkins said. “It’s about being the best I can be for the team and how can I elevate my play from what I was doing in college, what I was doing last year, to now. I’m trying to elevate everything about myself, mentally and physically.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said that they want to add players to their practice squad who can be developed.

“We’re going to be looking for guys that we know can help us during the year. You’re always going to want a few that, man, you’re like, ‘These guys may not be ready, but we may hit something down the road.’ You’re always going to want those guys, and you’re always looking for those,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.

Although Campbell wants players who can be groomed over time, he mentioned that they want others that can help win games.

“They’re not going to be ready now, but in a year or two, this could be – but then, I think a majority of those guys, you’re banking on the fact that they’re going to help you win this year. They’re really backups that didn’t quite make the 53, but they’re good enough to be your backups and to help you get in games and they can sustain for a game or two and kind of hold the line, if you will.”

Vikings

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said that he is working hard to study HC Kevin O’Connell‘s offensive system.

“Trying to memorize plays and terms and formations and protections,” Cousins said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “You feel like an eighth-grader studying for a quiz in school the next day the way you go home each night and study.”

Cousins feels that he is learning their offense “from scratch” similar to his time under former Commanders HC Jay Gruden in 2014 and Kyle Shanahan when he was Washington’s offensive coordinator in 2012.

“This is the first time really since 2014 when Jay Gruden was hired and then back in 2012 when I was a rookie coming from Michigan State to Kyle Shanahan‘s offense,” Cousins said. “Those were the only other two times in my career where I truly felt like I was learning it from scratch. I guess you could also say coming here in 2018 as well.”

Vikings OC Wes Phillips explained that they have a “coded” system that allows the quarterback to call plays quickly.

“We’re not going to just spell it out [in the huddle] and have the longest play calls known to man,” Phillips said. “Everything is coded. Everything’s got the ability to get up to the line of scrimmage and go fast, and ultimately that’s what we want so we can put pressure on the defense when we choose.”