NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields hopes to set NFL’s single-season rushing record held by a quarterback, which was set by Ravens QB Lamar Jackson with 1,206 in 2019. He cracked 1,000 yards rushing on the season in Week 15.

“I’m already deep in it this year so might as well try to go get that record. I think I need, what, 206? So, three games left? That’s about 70 yards a game? We’ll see what happens,” he said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown on the win over the Jets that pushed Detroit to 7-7 on the season, with a 6-1 record following a 1-5 start: “If we figure out a way to keep finishing games, I think the sky is the limit for us. We have so much talent on this team, but I think the biggest thing is finishing games. We’ve kind of figured out a way to do that recently.” ( on the win over the Jets that pushed Detroit to 7-7 on the season, with a 6-1 record following a 1-5 start: “If we figure out a way to keep finishing games, I think the sky is the limit for us. We have so much talent on this team, but I think the biggest thing is finishing games. We’ve kind of figured out a way to do that recently.” ( Eric Woodyard

Vikings

Vikings Kevin O’Connell said it’s “hard to predict” if C Garrett Bradbury will return on Saturday from a lower back injury after missing two straight games. ( HCsaid it’s “hard to predict” if Cwill return on Saturday from a lower back injury after missing two straight games. ( Chris Tomasson

O’Connell said LB Eric Kendricks suffered a lower leg contusion Saturday and will continue to be evaluated. (Tomasson)

suffered a lower leg contusion Saturday and will continue to be evaluated. (Tomasson) Justin Jefferson came out of the game with a rib/chest injury but will be okay. As for CB Cameron Dantzler , he was available, but the O’Connell added WRcame out of the game with a rib/chest injury but will be okay. As for CB, he was available, but the team held him out due to illness. ( Ben Goessling

CFL QB Nathan Rourke worked out and visited with the Vikings on Monday. (Justin Dunk)