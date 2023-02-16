NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Lions OC Ben Johnson said the reason he chose to remain in Detroit over pursuing head coaching opportunities was because of the direction the team is heading. Johnson believes they’re building something special.

“It’s really simple for me,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “It starts with this place and these people. Been here four years now and I believe in (principal owner) Sheila (Hamp) and what she’s doing. (Team president) Rod Wood. Dan (Campbell), Brad (Holmes). It starts at the top and trickles down. This is as encouraged [as I’ve been] in my four years with the direction of the Lions and where we’re headed.”

Johnson believes the team is on an upward trajectory and said after speaking with his family that he didn’t want to ruin a good thing.