NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Nate Bouda
Bears

Chicago traded for prolific DE Montez Sweat midseason last year after four and a half seasons in Washington. Sweat admitted that losing every season took a toll on him mentally and he feels Chicago is the perfect landing spot.

“It was a toxic, heavy toll, just losing and people around you being kinda OK with losing,” Sweat said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It could sometimes rub off on you. You’ve gotta stay hungry and know that you want to win.”

“I definitely made a transition to a better spot for me. [Shoot], this was my first Pro Bowl and first double-digit sack year and all those types of things. I reached some accolades that I always had aspirations of getting, but never reached in Washington. You could definitely say it worked out better for me.”

Lions

  • Lions GM Brad Holmes has faith in K Jake Bates‘ potential and confidence despite his lack of experience: “If he does miss one, it doesn’t bother him.” (Justin Rogers)
  • Holmes also mentioned discussions with DT Alim McNeill are in the beginning phases but he remains someone they want long-term. (Rogers)
  • Detroit Assistant GM Ray Agnew on WR Jameson Williams: “I’m expecting big things out of him this year.” (Colton Pouncy)
  • Holmes also raved about Williams: “You can clearly see the maturation in his game. It’s been a joy to see.” (Pouncy)

Vikings

