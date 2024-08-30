NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
Chicago traded for prolific DE Montez Sweat midseason last year after four and a half seasons in Washington. Sweat admitted that losing every season took a toll on him mentally and he feels Chicago is the perfect landing spot.
“It was a toxic, heavy toll, just losing and people around you being kinda OK with losing,” Sweat said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It could sometimes rub off on you. You’ve gotta stay hungry and know that you want to win.”
“I definitely made a transition to a better spot for me. [Shoot], this was my first Pro Bowl and first double-digit sack year and all those types of things. I reached some accolades that I always had aspirations of getting, but never reached in Washington. You could definitely say it worked out better for me.”
Lions
- Lions GM Brad Holmes has faith in K Jake Bates‘ potential and confidence despite his lack of experience: “If he does miss one, it doesn’t bother him.” (Justin Rogers)
- Holmes also mentioned discussions with DT Alim McNeill are in the beginning phases but he remains someone they want long-term. (Rogers)
- Detroit Assistant GM Ray Agnew on WR Jameson Williams: “I’m expecting big things out of him this year.” (Colton Pouncy)
- Holmes also raved about Williams: “You can clearly see the maturation in his game. It’s been a joy to see.” (Pouncy)
Vikings
- Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah announced they plan to use RB Myles Gaskin as their kick returner which factored into their decision to cut RB Kene Nwangwu: “Myles just has a really diverse skill set to help us on special teams and offense.” (Ben Goessling)
- Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell still believes in QB Jaren Hall but mentioned they went with QB Brett Rypien because of what they went through a year ago. (Kevin Seifert)
