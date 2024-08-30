NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Chicago traded for prolific DE Montez Sweat midseason last year after four and a half seasons in Washington. Sweat admitted that losing every season took a toll on him mentally and he feels Chicago is the perfect landing spot.

“It was a toxic, heavy toll, just losing and people around you being kinda OK with losing,” Sweat said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It could sometimes rub off on you. You’ve gotta stay hungry and know that you want to win.”

“I definitely made a transition to a better spot for me. [Shoot], this was my first Pro Bowl and first double-digit sack year and all those types of things. I reached some accolades that I always had aspirations of getting, but never reached in Washington. You could definitely say it worked out better for me.”

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes has faith in K Jake Bates ‘ potential and confidence despite his lack of experience: “If he does miss one, it doesn’t bother him.” (Justin Rogers)

has faith in K ‘ potential and confidence despite his lack of experience: “If he does miss one, it doesn’t bother him.” (Justin Rogers) Holmes also mentioned discussions with DT Alim McNeill are in the beginning phases but he remains someone they want long-term. (Rogers)

are in the beginning phases but he remains someone they want long-term. (Rogers) Detroit Assistant GM Ray Agnew on WR Jameson Williams : “I’m expecting big things out of him this year.” (Colton Pouncy)

on WR : “I’m expecting big things out of him this year.” (Colton Pouncy) Holmes also raved about Williams: “You can clearly see the maturation in his game. It’s been a joy to see.” (Pouncy)

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah announced they plan to use RB Myles Gaskin as their kick returner which factored into their decision to cut RB Kene Nwangwu : “Myles just has a really diverse skill set to help us on special teams and offense.” (Ben Goessling)

announced they plan to use RB as their kick returner which factored into their decision to cut RB : “Myles just has a really diverse skill set to help us on special teams and offense.” (Ben Goessling) Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell still believes in QB Jaren Hall but mentioned they went with QB Brett Rypien because of what they went through a year ago. (Kevin Seifert)