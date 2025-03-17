NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings Contracts

Bears
- LSU OL Will Campbell said he had a formal Combine interview with the Bears. (Adam Rank)
- Campbell will also take a top-30 visit with the Bears. (Ben Devine)
- Bears LB Amen Ogbongbemiga‘s two-year, $4,970,000 deal includes a $750,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed base salary of $1,700,000 in 2025, and a non-guaranteed salary of $1,500,000 in 2026. He can also earn up to $170,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2025 and $340,000 in 2026, along with a $130,000 workout bonus in 2025, $160,000 in 2026, and a $250,000 roster bonus in 2026. (OverTheCap)
- Bears HC Ben Johnson called C Drew Dalman the “quarterback” of their offensive line: “He’s going to be the quarterback of our offensive line…I think we can put even more on his plate than what he’s been exposed to before.” (Courtney Cronin)
- The Bears signed DT Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $42.75 million contract with $27.25 million guaranteed, including a $12 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $2.25 million, $14.25 million, and $11.75 million. (Over The Cap)
- The contract has up to $425k in per-game active roster bonuses in 2025 and 2026, while a $1 million roster bonus is due on the fifth day of the 2027 league year. (Over The Cap)
- Aaron Wilson adds that Jarrett can also make $325k in workout bonuses each year in 2025 and 2026.
- Georgia LB Jalon Walker met extensively with the Bears at Georgia’s pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Lions
- The Lions re-signed LB Derrick Barnes to a three-year, $24 million contract with $16 million fully guaranteed, including a $6.32 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.17 million, $7.49 million, and $7.49 million. (Over The Cap)
- Barnes can also earn up to $510k annually in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- Detroit re-signed DE Marcus Davenport to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with $1.65 million fully guaranteed, including a $350k signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.35 million in 2025 and includes per-game roster bonuses up to $850k. (Over The Cap)
- Aaron Wilson adds that Davenport can earn an additional $2 million in incentives.
- The Lions signed DT Roy Lopez to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million in fully guaranteed base value for skill, injury, and salary cap, including a $2 million signing bonus. His salary is $1.33 million (fully guaranteed), and he will earn a $10,000 per-game active roster bonus (guaranteed for injury only). He is also eligible for up to $1.15 million in playtime, sacks, and playoff incentives. (Wilson)
- UC-Davis RB Lan Larison had a 30 visit with the Lions. (Mike Payton)
- Justin Melo reports the Lions are hosting Georgia LB Chaz Chambliss for an official top-30 visit this week.
Vikings
- The Vikings signed G Will Fries to a five-year, $87.72 million contract with $34 million fully guaranteed, including a $20 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.39 million, $12.61 million, $16.89 million, $16.89 million, and $16.89 million. (Over The Cap)
- Aaron Wilson adds his 2025 and 2026 base salaries are guaranteed while $10 million of his 2027 base salary is guaranteed for injury at signing. The contract also has up to $30k annually in per-game roster bonuses and a $1.5 million NFL Honors escalator from 2026 to 2029.
- Minnesota signed C Ryan Kelly to a two-year, $18 million deal with $9.15 million guaranteed, including a $6.635 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.755 million and $7.89 million. (Over The Cap)
- Wilson adds that the contract has up to $44,706 in per-game active roster bonuses and up to $250k in incentives annually.
- Per Ben Goessling, the Vikings signed DB Tavierre Thomas to a one-year, $2 million contract,t including a $400k signing bonus. The deal has a $1.355 million base salary with $600k guaranteed, up to $187k in per-game active roster bonuses and a $58k workout bonus.
- New Vikings RB Jordan Mason‘s two-year, $10.5 million deal includes a $4 million signing bonus along with base salaries of $1.23 million and $4.73 million. Mason’s 2025 base salary and $2 million of his 2026 salary are guaranteed. (Pro Football Talk)
- The deal also includes annual $100,000 workout bonuses, up to $170,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses, and up to $1.5 million in incentives/escalators.
- The incentives are tiered annually. Mason can earn $200,000 for 800 rushing yards, $350,000 for 900 rushing yards, and $500,000 for 1,000 rushing yards. The 2026 salary escalator follows the same formula.
- The NFL disapproved CB Isaiah Rodgers‘ contract for a clerical error but it is being refiled on the same two-year, up to $15 million term. (Aaron Wilson)
