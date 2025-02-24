NFC Notes: Bears Offseason, Commanders Free Agency, John Schneider, Seahawks

Bears
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicts the Bears will spend an early pick on a running back in the 2025 draft to complement RB D’Andre Swift. New Bears HC Ben Johnson had success with a running back tandem in Detroit and it’s likely he employs the same strategy in Chicago.
- The Bears announced Matt Feinstein has been promoted to VP of Football Administration, with GM Ryan Poles saying: “Matt is an invaluable asset to our football operation, and his well-earned promotion benefits our entire organization.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- Fishbain questions if it is worth it for the Bears to trade back in the draft, noting that they likely can’t pass up selecting a premium player in the draft at No. 10.
- Fishbain adds that the team has the resources to be aggressive when it comes to the offensive line in free agency, and could add G Trey Smith for $22 million per season and still have cap space left over to sign a player like C Drew Dalman or G Mekhi Becton.
Commanders
- Ben Standig of The Athletic mentions that Commanders GM Adam Peters will be gauging the trade and free agent markets at the combine.
- Several big-name players will have a ripple effect on players like DL Jonathan Allen, such as Browns DE Myles Garrett and Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson. What happens with Allen could hinge on whether the two star pass rushers are moved or remain in the AFC North.
- At wide receiver, players like Bengals WR Tee Higgins and Rams WR Cooper Kupp could also have an impact on the Commanders’ options at wide receiver.
- 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is another name that is reportedly available for trade, yet Standig mentions the Commanders could still spend time gathering intel on impending free agents such as DE Josh Sweat, LB Khalil Mack, and WR Chris Godwin as well.
Seahawks
- Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic previewed what GM John Schneider may do this offseason in Seattle, starting with quarterback. Dugar questions if the team will extend the contract of veteran QB Geno Smith.
- There is also the question of how much Schneider values backup QB Sam Howell, who will turn 25 and has one year left on his contract at $1.1 million. Dugar points out that Schneider has only drafted two quarterbacks in the last 15 years of his career.
- Schneider on potentially having to overpay offensive linemen: “You have to be smart with those decisions. Are we going to overpay a guard and lose out on a defensive tackle? No. We’d rather pay the player we think is the better talent.”
- The team has several options for trades as well and could attempt to get a return from veterans like Dre’Mont Jones or Tyler Lockett. Dugar adds that they could surprise fans by shipping out a talented player on an expiring contract like WR DK Metcalf or CB Riq Woolen.
