NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Vikings

Although Vikings’ new OC Wes Phillips said that they want to deploy a successful rushing attack, he mentioned that a balanced offense is important towards dealing with tougher run defenses.

“I think any coordinator who’s good will tell you the running game is important, but I would say that winning the game is most important,” Phillips said, via ProFootballTalk. “You’re going to play some teams who, scheme-wise, they make it very difficult to run based on their personnel and their scheme. A guy that comes to mind is Todd Bowles. Always had one of the best defenses against the run and you see a lot of people’s press conferences after they play Todd Bowles’ defense, and they say, ‘Why did you abandon the run, why did you abandon the run?’ It’s like a broken record. Well, there’s a reason for that. They’re daring you to throw it a lot of times, and sometimes that’s what you’ve got to do to win the game. So the running game is certainly important, and you always feel better about staying on track, not being in second and longs, third and longs where more of your playbook is available. So yes, the run game is critical, but in the end, it’s about winning the football game.”