NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Vikings

Bears
- When taking a look at how the Bears may approach this offseason, Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic notes Chicago appears set at edge rusher with Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, and Trevis Gipson as their top-three options. However, Fishbain points out it is possible for the Bears to consider trading Mack or Quinn and use the cap savings towards a younger player at the position.
- Fishbain thinks Colts’ impending free-agent DE Kemoko Turay is a suitable option for Chicago.
- Jahns believes the Bears should re-sign free-agent DT Bilal Nichols if new HC Matt Eberflus views him as a capable three-technique tackle.
- Fishbain adds Bears’ new DL coach Travis Smith joins after serving with the Raiders last season, which have impending free-agent DL Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, and Darius Philon.
- At linebacker, Fishbain writes signing two starting-caliber free-agents at the position should be a “priority” despite the presence of LB Roquan Smith.
- Fishbain adds Browns’ free-agent LB Anthony Walker is someone who “makes a ton of sense” for Chicago given he played inside linebacker under Eberflus with the Colts from 2017-2020 and is accustomed to his system.
- Two linebackers with ties to Bears GM Ryan Poles is Chiefs’ recently cut LB Anthony Hitchens and impending free-agent LB Ben Niemann.
- As for the cornerback spot, Jahns points out that teams are typically aggressive on the open market for corners and doesn’t think that Poles will be overspending on a top-level player.
- Jahns wouldn’t be surprised if the Bears target Colts’ free-agent CB Xavier Rhodes.
- Fishbain adds that Broncos CB Bryce Callahan and Dolphins CB Justin Coleman are two impending free agents to keep an eye on.
Packers
- While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Ian Rapoport expects the Packers to make Aaron Rodgers the game’s highest-paid player but is unsure if it will reach $50 million per year like previously reported.
- Rapoport adds that Rodgers could’ve taken the contract last year and that his pending negotiations “isn’t about the money”: “He could have taken the money last year and he took no new dollars.. I do not believe that it is about the money for him.”
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic writes that OLB Za’Darius Smith holds a figure of $27.7 million in 2022 and the team is currently around $50 million over the cap.
- Schneidman also names the following players as potential cuts to keep an eye on: K Mason Crosby, WR Randall Cobb, RT Billy Turner, OLB Preston Smith.
- Tony Pauline of PFN reports that in the event the Packers release OLB Za’Darius Smith, he would be highly sought after and could command the largest contract of any edge rusher on the market.
- The Packers converted $2 million of LT David Bakhtiari’s base salary and his $9.5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, clearing $9.16 million of cap space. (Spotrac)
Vikings
Although Vikings’ new OC Wes Phillips said that they want to deploy a successful rushing attack, he mentioned that a balanced offense is important towards dealing with tougher run defenses.
“I think any coordinator who’s good will tell you the running game is important, but I would say that winning the game is most important,” Phillips said, via ProFootballTalk. “You’re going to play some teams who, scheme-wise, they make it very difficult to run based on their personnel and their scheme. A guy that comes to mind is Todd Bowles. Always had one of the best defenses against the run and you see a lot of people’s press conferences after they play Todd Bowles’ defense, and they say, ‘Why did you abandon the run, why did you abandon the run?’ It’s like a broken record. Well, there’s a reason for that. They’re daring you to throw it a lot of times, and sometimes that’s what you’ve got to do to win the game. So the running game is certainly important, and you always feel better about staying on track, not being in second and longs, third and longs where more of your playbook is available. So yes, the run game is critical, but in the end, it’s about winning the football game.”
