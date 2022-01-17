NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Lions, Vikings, Kirk Cousins

Bears
- The Bears declared $1,989,061 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)
Lions
- The Athletic’s Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner note the franchise tag might be an option for the Lions and S Tracy Walker at a figure of about $10.6 million for 2022.
- The two think it’s about 50-50 that DE Charles Harris sticks on another short deal but the Lions will have competition in free agency given how much pass rushers are valued.
- The Lions have indicated they want to keep both LBs Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Alex Anzalone but Burke and Baumgardner say if they have to choose, they should pick Reeves-Maybin.
- On offense, Burke and Baumgardner highlight FB Jason Cabinda as perhaps HC Dan Campbell‘s favorite player. They expect Detroit to keep the pending restricted free agent, perhaps with a long-term deal.
- From a work ethic and fit perspective, Burke and Baumgardner think WRs Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond deserve to be back. From a talent perspective, they add Detroit needs to upgrade, though.
- The Lions declared $1,079,476 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)
Packers
- The Packers declared $2,891,923 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)
Vikings
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff talked to league sources who think a parallel for the Vikings should they decide to trade QB Kirk Cousins this offseason would be what Washington gave up to acquire QB Alex Smith a couple of seasons ago, which was a third-round pick and CB Kendall Fuller on his rookie deal.
- Cousins is the same age as Smith was, 33. While he is a better player, Graff points out his $35 million base salary is a major impediment to a deal.
- If the Vikings were willing to eat some of Cousins’ contract, Graff points out they could lower his cap for a new team by giving Cousins a $10-$15 million signing bonus. That would make Cousins much more affordable and could enhance the trade value the Vikings get in return to as much as a first-round pick, plus some additional picks. The downside is it would leave the Vikings with a big chunk of dead cap still on their books for 2022.
- The Vikings declared $2,752,419 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!