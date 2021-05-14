NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Lions

Bears

Bears HC Matt Nagy said they are creating a “really good plan” for all three quarterbacks Justin Fields, Nick Foles, and Andy Dalton.

“We are in a position right now where, with the three quarterbacks that we have, we know that we got to put a really good plan together for all three of those guys,” Nagy said, via NFL.com.

As for Fields’ development, Nagy reiterated that they must have a “successful entry plan” for their rookie quarterback while mentioning the veteran presence of Dalton so far this offseason.

“The obvious one here with the draft just happening is with Justin Fields and us going up to get him. We know what we have sitting in front of us with him. We gotta make sure that he has a successful entry plan and we don’t know how that’s gonna look. But at the same point and time, we have Andy Dalton on our roster. Andy’s come in here and done a really good job in these Zoom meetings and he’s really excited, too, to be a big part of this and see what he can do with us. It is unique. It’s gonna be different.”

Bears QBs coach John DeFilippo said he wants to see Fields show “some command” of the huddle, knowing cadences, and where to throw in their rookie minicamp this week.

“Show the other 10 guys in that huddle that you have some command and you’ve been working your butt off on the plays,” DeFilippo said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Knowing the cadence, knowing where to go with the football.”

DeFilippo mentioned that the Bears’ rookie minicamp will not be “very in-depth” but will focus on the “building blocks” for starting quarterbacks.

“It’s not going to be a very in-depth installation in terms of the amount of plays, amount of formations, shifts and motions and that sort of thing. But I want to see him. Those building blocks of becoming a starting quarterback in the league — and you start at the lowest of lows.”

DeFilippo reiterated that Fields will start with cadences, command of the huddle, processing his first looks, managing the offense, and minding the play clock.

“You start with the cadence, you start with the huddle,” DeFilippo said. “You start with knowing your first wide vision, which is everything that you have before you get the ball in your hand. Play clock. Are we lined up correctly? What’s the cadence? Is there a kill with the play?”

Lions

The Lions are hosting five players to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per Chris Burke.

Packers

Packers’ RB Aaron Jones appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and said that he has been fielding a lot of questions about his quarterback.

“I’m just sitting back,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, I see what everybody else sees. I mean, I haven’t heard from Aaron or anybody, so I’m gonna wait until I get up to Green Bay and see for myself or hear it from him myself. I don’t get caught up in reading the articles and things like that. I just wait until it plays out and control what I can control.”

Jones was asked if he thought Rodgers would be the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1.

“I hope so. That’s my quarterback. That’s our quarterback. So I would hope. That’s all I can think. I hope he’s our quarterback. Hope he’s there Week One, handing it off and it all works out,” Jones said.