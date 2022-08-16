NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears are lining up Teven Jenkins at right guard next to RT Larry Borom , meaning the team may be without OT Riley Reiff for their preseason game against the Seahawks on Thursday. (Brad Biggs)

Bears HC Matt Eberflus will not say if LB Roquan Smith was disciplined internally. (Adam Jahns)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur is excited to get OL Elgton Jenkins back to full health, noting that he has lined up at right tackle with the first-team unit in practice so far.

“That’ll be a big boost when he is fully cleared, to help us out,” LaFleur said Sunday, via PackersWire.com. “There’s not too many guys who are, number one, as talented as he is, but also as versatile as he is. You can put him anywhere on that line.”

“This is the next step, and we’re excited to get him back out there in individual and be able to do some walkthrough stuff,” LaFleur added. “He’ll be ready when he’s ready. We’re not going to rush him back, I’ll tell you that right now.”

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said the current pecking order at wide receiver is: No. 1 Allen Lazard , “premier slot receiver in the league” Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins rounding out the starting trio: “And then there’s a lot of opportunity after that.” (Ryan Wood)

said the current pecking order at wide receiver is: No. 1 , “premier slot receiver in the league” and rounding out the starting trio: “And then there’s a lot of opportunity after that.” (Ryan Wood) Rodgers also said the younger receivers on the roster need to be more consistent and added it’s Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon could end up with 50 targets apiece or more: “very realistic” that RBsandcould end up with 50 targets apiece or more: “You’ve got to get your best 11 on the field.” ( Wood

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson isn’t the first player in his family to make it to the NFL. His brother Jordan Jefferson played for the Buccaneers for a total of four days in 2012 and Rickey Jefferson briefly appeared for both the Raiders and Saints, also never playing in an NFL game.

“My brothers have been a main factor,” Jefferson told Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “My family, them playing football before me, them showing me the ropes, being there for me, supporting me all throughout the way. For them not to be on the same level as me, I definitely do it for them. We all had that dream as little kids playing in the yard. To be the first one in the first round, to be on the team, and be this high of a receiver is definitely something special in my family.”

Jefferson is using his brothers as motivation on his quest to be the best wide receiver in the NFL.

“I always have that goal of being a Hall of Famer,” Jefferson added. “No Hall of Famer is not the best at what they do. The stuff I’ve done already, the stuff I’m looking forward to doing in the future, I just want to be the best and be known for being the best. I definitely feel like it’s coming up. It’s really just keeping my head up top and just wanting to be the best.”