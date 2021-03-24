NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Former Bears CB Kyle Fuller admitted that he had an idea of what was going on leading up to his release last week.

“I think I understood everything that was going on,” Fuller said Monday when asked if the Bears’ move surprised him, via the Chicago Tribune. “I just took it for what it was.”

Bears OC Bill Lazor, passing game coordinator/QB coach John DeFilippo & area scout Sam Summerville were the three representatives the Bears sent to Alabama’s pro day on Tuesday. Alabama obviously has many prospects of interest, including QB Mac Jones. (Brad Biggs)

Packers

New Lions RB Jamaal Williams admitted that he wanted to remain in Green Bay, but the team made the decision to move in a different direction this offseason.

“I was just all-in for Green Bay. That’s how you’re supposed to be when you’re on a team. You’ve got to be all-in for what you believe in. I was for the team, do whatever I can, and I wanted to stay there. But the way things happened, it just happened, and you’ve got to keep going on your journey,” Williams said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m hitting another chapter, the chapter with the Lions.”

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had a $6.8 million roster bonus vest into a guarantee as scheduled on Friday. Green Bay elected not to defer it to be a part of a potential later restructure.

had a $6.8 million roster bonus vest into a guarantee as scheduled on Friday. Green Bay elected not to defer it to be a part of a potential later restructure. TCU S Trevon Moehrig has met virtually with the Packers among other teams. (Doug Farrar)

Vikings